Ashley Eckstein Says Watching Clone Wars and Rebels Is Going to Matter for Ahsoka

A wild rumor suggests Disney has tapped a director for a live-action Gargoyles movie. Strange New Worlds’ Gia Sandhu talks about bringing more of Spock’s backstory to the screen. Plus, what’s coming on the last few episodes of Secret Invasion. To me, my spoilers!



Gargoyles

According to The Belfast Telegraph, Kenneth Branagh is attached to direct a live-action film adaptation of Gargoyles, the popular 1990 s animated series for Disney.

Barbie

During a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Greta Gerwig described Barbieland as a “reversed world...almost like Planet of the Apes,” where “Barbies rule” and Ken’s are treated as an “underclass.”

Of course, I am a feminist. But this movie is also dealing with [the idea that] any kind of hierarchical power structure that moves in any direction isn’t so great. You go to Mattel and it is really like, ‘Oh, Barbie has been president since 1991. Barbie had gone to the moon before women could get credit cards.’ We kind of extrapolated out from that that Barbieland is this reversed world [where Barbies rule and Kens are an underclass]. The reverse structure of whatever Barbieland is, is almost like Planet of the Apes. You can see how unfair this is for the Kens because it’s totally unsustainable.

The Meg 3

In conversation with Empire (via Total Film), Ben Wheatley suggested “there’s a lot more to explore” in the world of Meg — so much so, in fact, it could warrant a third movie.

You don’t want to talk about [a sequel] until Meg 2 is out. But I hope so. There’s a lot more to explore in that world. It’s very rich. The international-ness of it is very interesting.

The Red One

A new report from Puck News (via The Direct) states Dwayne Johnson was paid $50,000,000 to play Callum Drift, the Commander of E.L.F. in The Red One, his upcoming Christmas-action movie at Amazon. If true, this will not only be the highest salary of Johnson’s career, but the largest payout an actor has ever received for a single role in film history.

The Monkey King

A monkey proves his mettle by defeating one-hundred demons with his living weapon, Stick, in the trailer for The Monkey King, starring the voices of Jimmy O. Yang, Jolie Hoang-Rappaport, Nan Li, Bowen Yang, Jo Koy, Ron Yuan, Hoon Lee, BD Wong, Andrew Kishino, Sophie Wu, Andrew Kishino, Jodi Long, James Sie, Andrew Pang, Stephanie Hsu and Kuno Inghram.

The Monkey King | Official Trailer | Netflix

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead

We also have a trailer for Netflix’s new live-action film adaptation of Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead, the popular manga series from Haro Aso about a young man who decides to cross every item off his “bucket list” before allowing himself to be eaten by zombies.

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead | Official Trailer | Netflix

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

In a recent interview with Screen Rant, T’Pring actress Gia Sandhu discussed the potential return of Spock’s villainous half-brother, Sybok — a character reintroduced in “The Serene Squall,” the seventh episode of Strange New Worlds’ first season.

I can’t say too much about that at this point. But I think the setup for that is really interesting. And I am also curious to see exactly how that ends up playing out. Because it was an interesting thing to put into that episode. And so far, we haven’t seen where it goes. But it makes for an interesting story.

Evil

TV Line’s Matt Webb Mitovich confirms an airdate has yet to be set for the fourth season of Evil at Paramount+.

Yeah, I am not sure from what site that “July 6” date came from, but it was pure Internet rumor. We will for sure keep you posted!

However, Mike Colter confirmed the Vatican’s secret service will play a pivotal role when the show finally does return for new episodes.

The Entity is still a thing, [the Vatican’s ultra-secret organization has] sort of morphed into something that I will say is slightly more sinister, maybe, because the Entity is separate from the Church. [David’s] always wondering… is it good? And is it for the betterment of mankind?

Star Wars: Ahsoka

In a recent interview with Cinema Blend, Ahsoka Tano voice actress Ashley Eckstein stated previous knowledge of The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels, and Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi is “really gonna matter” before watching Star Wars: Ahsoka on Disney+.

We’re gonna get so many new and incredible stories, but without that backstory, and full understanding of who Ahsoka is and even who the other characters are, you’re not going to have as rich or in-depth of an understanding and appreciation of what’s going to happen in the series without the backstory, so I’m very grateful that Clone Wars and Rebels and Tales the Jedi are on Disney+. Any chance I get, I tell fans, ‘Go and watch it and binge it before you watch the Ahsoka series. It’s really gonna matter. And then Clone Wars and Rebels and even Tales the Jedi in general... You know, at some point, most Star Wars fans go back and watch the movies. They watch Episodes IV, V, and VI, and I, II and III. Well now, Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels, they’re a part of that timeline. It’s part of the story. It’s part of the overall trajectory and journey of these characters, so without watching those series, you’re kind of missing out. They’re all connected. I highly recommend that fans watch them.

Adventure Time: Fiona and Cake

MAX has released a new Fiona and Cake poster ahead of its upcoming panel at San Diego Comic Con.

Secret Invasion

Finally, Disney+ has released a trailer hyping the last two episodes of its Secret Invasion miniseries.

Marvel Studios’ Secret Invasion | Prepare | Disney+

