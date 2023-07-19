Check Out All the New Star Wars Lightsabers from Ahsoka

Check Out All the New Star Wars Lightsabers from Ahsoka

Lucasfilm has Sabine, Marrok, Shin Hati, and Baylan Skoll's sabers from the new Disney+ show.

Germain Lussier
Three new lightsabers from Ahsoka. But which is which?
Three new lightsabers from Ahsoka. But which is which?
Photo: io9/Germain Lussier

One of the best things about a brand new Star Wars show is brand new Star Wars tech. Blasters, ships, armors and, of course, lightsabers. And when you’re talking about a show like Ahsoka, one that has a lot of Force users in it both good and bad, there are bound to be a lot of new lightsabers. And now you can check them out.

Lucasfilm has several props from the upcoming show on display at San Diego Comic-Con and they’re sure to get cosplayers and saber collectors very excited. There’s Ahsoka’s, obviously, but also Sabine Wren, Marrok, Shin Hati and Baylan Skoll. Check them out here, along with a few other surprises.

Marrok’s lightsaber hilt

Image for article titled Check Out All the New Star Wars Lightsabers from Ahsoka
Photo: io9/Germain Lussier
Marrok’s lightsaber hilt

Image for article titled Check Out All the New Star Wars Lightsabers from Ahsoka
Photo: io9/Germain Lussier
Marrok’s lightsaber hilt 

Image for article titled Check Out All the New Star Wars Lightsabers from Ahsoka
Photo: io9/Germain Lussier
Shin Hati’s lightsaber hilt

Image for article titled Check Out All the New Star Wars Lightsabers from Ahsoka
Photo: io9/Germain Lussier
Shin Hati’s lightsaber hilt

Image for article titled Check Out All the New Star Wars Lightsabers from Ahsoka
Photo: io9/Germain Lussier
Baylan Skoll’s lightsaber hilt

Image for article titled Check Out All the New Star Wars Lightsabers from Ahsoka
Photo: io9/Germain Lussier
Baylan Skoll’s lightsaber hilt

Image for article titled Check Out All the New Star Wars Lightsabers from Ahsoka
Photo: io9/Germain Lussier
Sabine Wren’s lightsaber hilt

Image for article titled Check Out All the New Star Wars Lightsabers from Ahsoka
Photo: io9/Germain Lussier
Sabine Wren’s lightsaber hilt

Image for article titled Check Out All the New Star Wars Lightsabers from Ahsoka
Photo: io9/Germain Lussier
Ahsoka Tano’s lightsaber hilts

Image for article titled Check Out All the New Star Wars Lightsabers from Ahsoka
Photo: io9/Germain Lussier
Ashoka’s ship (T-6 Jedi Shuttle)

Image for article titled Check Out All the New Star Wars Lightsabers from Ahsoka
Photo: io9/Germain Lussier
The real Chopper

Image for article titled Check Out All the New Star Wars Lightsabers from Ahsoka
Photo: io9/Germain Lussier
Sabine’s helmet

Image for article titled Check Out All the New Star Wars Lightsabers from Ahsoka
Photo: io9/Germain Lussier
