The Future Is Here
Television

Ahsoka's New Trailer Is a Rebels Reunion

The new Star Wars show starring Rosario Dawson premieres August 23 on Disney+.

Justin Carter
Image for article titled Ahsoka&#39;s New Trailer Is a Rebels Reunion
Image: Disney/Lucasfilm

After recent teases throughout the last couple of days, Disney has released a new trailer for Star Wars: Ahsoka that sees Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) reunite with some familiar faces. Along with Star Wars Rebels characters Sabine and Hera, the ex-Jedi crosses paths with Huyang from Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Grand Admiral Thrawn as she and Sabine endeavor to find Ezra Bridger.

Ahsoka | Official Trailer | Disney+

Star Wars: Ahsoka hits Disney+ on August 23 with its first two episodes.

