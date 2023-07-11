Ahsoka's New Trailer Is a Rebels Reunion

After recent teases throughout the last couple of days, Disney has released a new trailer for Star Wars: Ahsoka that sees Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) reunite with some familiar faces. Along with Star Wars Rebels characters Sabine and Hera, the ex-Jedi crosses paths with Huyang from Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Grand Admiral Thrawn as she and Sabine endeavor to find Ezra Bridger.



Ahsoka | Official Trailer | Disney+

Star Wars: Ahsoka hits Disney+ on August 23 with its first two episodes.

