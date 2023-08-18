If you’re a Star Wars fan who was always groggy watching the latest episodes of The Mandalorian, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Book of Boba Fett, and Andor, you’re in luck. Lucasfilm just announced that all episodes of Ahsoka will debut on Disney+ at 6 p.m. PST, 9 p.m. EST Tuesdays, beginning this Tuesday August 22 with the two-part premiere.

So yes, for the first time ever Star Wars fans— at least in the United States— will very easily be able to watch the show, in real time, all together, at a reasonable hour, six hours earlier than all the other Star Wars shows had been debuting over the past four years.

Advertisement

Which is great! Tuesday night Star Wars parties! But, on the pessimistic side, this obviously changes how we all think about these shows. For most, the midnight PST/3 a.m. EST release made things easy. Sleep or don’t sleep? But now, the show could interfere with other plans. Do you have to watch it right when it debuts? Can you wait until after dinner on the West Coast? Will fans who can’t watch have to worry about spoilers all night now instead of just first thing in the morning? (The answer to that one is yes.) And also, why the change here? What about the viewing patterns did Disney+ see that made them change the release schedule?

We don’t have those answers but we do know this. Ahsoka now debuts its first two episodes this coming Tuesday evening at 6 p.m. PST. All episodes after will also debut at that time. And it should be fascinating to see how, or if, this changes the way the internet digests the show.

Advertisement Advertisement

Created and written by Dave Filoni, it stars Rosario Dawson, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Ray Stevenson, Ivanna Sakhno, Diana Lee Inosanto, David Tennant, Lars Mikkelsen and Eman Esfandi. Here’s a fun new clip to keep you excited.

Dual Lightsaber | Ahsoka | Disney+

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.