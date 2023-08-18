Star Wars fans have been waiting over five years for this. When Star Wars Rebels ended in March 2018, creator Dave Filoni teased a story where Ahsoka Tano and Sabine Wren would team up and go to find their friend, Jedi Ezra Bridger. Well, it took a while, and it’s not the way we expected, but the story will finally continue in Star Wars: Ahsoka, which debuts next week.

Thursday night, Disney held Fan Events across the United States (at Disneyland, and also in Hollywood, New York, Orlando and San Francisco), where fans got a glimpse at the series’ first two episodes (which will both drop on Disney+ August 23) and then released their reactions online. Does the show live up to fans’ impossible expectations? Can Dave Filoni bring excitement and intrigue back to Star Wars? Or will we all be wishing the show never happened in a few days? Let’s read some reactions and find out.

Ahsoka stars Rosario Dawson, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Ray Stevenson, Ivanna Sakhno, Diana Lee Inosanto, David Tennant, Lars Mikkelsen and Eman Esfandi. It’s directed by Dave Filoni, Steph Green, Peter Ramsey, Jennifer Getzinger, Geeta Vasant Patel and Rick Famuyiwa. Filoni is the head writer is one of the executive producers along with Jon Favreau, Kathleen Kennedy, Colin Wilson and Carrie Beck.

Are you excited for Ahsoka? Do you trust the reactions? Let us know what you think below.

