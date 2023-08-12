The Amazing Spider-Man 2 Has Swung Over to Disney+

Back in April, Disney+ started to gradually add a number of Spider-Man films to its catalog, from the old Sam Raimi trilogy to the considerably less older Spider-Man: Homecoming and Venom. Also added in that mix (eventually) was 2012's The Amazing Spider-Man, though it wasn’t clear at the time when its sequel would hit the streamer.

Fortunately, it appears that The Amazing Spider-Man 2 is now on Disney+, at least in the US. The movie originally released in 2014 and did not go over terribly well with critics audiences—granted, neither did the first Amazing, but the sequel also didn’t make the money that Sony was hoping that it would. As a result, the studio’s plans for Spider-Man got canned, they had to resort to a shared custody deal with Marvel Studios for Peter Parker to be in the MCU (which itself almost fell apart in 2019 as Spider-Man: Far From Home was becoming a billion-dollar theatrical success). While Tom Holland’s Peter has been enjoying life as an Avengers tagalong and getting into one CG-heavy mess after another, Sony’s pivoted its post-Amazing 2 plans slowly, but surely: its Venom is technically in the MCU now thanks to Spider-Man: No Way Home, the Madame Web movie with Dakota Johnson and Sydney Sweeney will give it a woman-led superhero movie it’s been trying to get for years now, and Morbius is....doing something with the Sinister Six, and presumably October’s Kraven the Hunter movie will continue that weird thread.

As for Andrew Garfield’s Peter Parker? That’s also a big question mark; it seemed like No Way Home was meant to give him some more closure that Amazing 2 didn’t entirely give him. But with how multiverse-heavy Sony and Marvel have been as of late in their own projects, it’s just as likely that there’s an Amazing Spider-Man 3 in the works that’s meant to be a brand new day for the underappreciated iteration of the webhead. We likely won’t know for awhile, given the state of Hollywood right now, but it wouldn’t be too surprising to hear, considering that at this very moment, veteran superhero actors returning to old roles is also the hot trend studios are latching onto.

Both Amazing Spider-Man movies are over on Disney+, joined by Venom, Spider-Man: Homecoming, and Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy. Tom Holland’s other two sequels, Far From Home and No Way Home, are currently locked to Starz, as is Venom: Let There Be Carnage.



