Amazon Studios' The Boys Adds 3 More Boys

The Boys will be adding three new Supes to season three. Photo : Amazon Studios

Amazon Studios’ The Boys continues to grow its cast of heroes, villains, and everyone in between. Actors Sean Patrick Flanery, Nick Wechsler, and Gaston Villanueva are three of the newest Supes to join the squad. But who are they going to play?



Advertisement

As reported by t he Wrap, Flanery will be taking on the role of Gunpowder, a Supe inspired by Judge Dredd who can create and control, well, guns obviously. The character had a small role in Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson’s graphic novel series of the same name, as part of a corrupt Supes team named Teenage Kix. Gunpowder has actually already made an appearance (albeit played by a different actor) in the Amazon Studios series, doing a television interview in the season one episode “Cherry” about wanting more people to have guns so he wouldn’t have to save them from mass shootings.

Gunpowder, played here by Joel Gagne in season one, is returning to The Boys with a new actor. Screenshot : Amazon Studios

The other two Supes, Blue Hawk (Wechsler) and Supersonic (Villanueva), are new characters who have been created for the series. If I had to hazard a guess, seems possible they’ll have the powers of flight and speed, or maybe sonic waves. The possibilities are endless when you have a creepy evil drug that can grant you superpowers.



The newcomers join Je nsen Ackles (Supernatural), who will be playing Soldier Boy in the third season of the show. In a previous interview, showrunner Eric Kripke said Soldier Boy’s storyline (which will be darker than Homelander’s, which was pretty fucking dark) will be used to explore how modern-day politics are turning Americans against one another. Returning to the series are Karl Urban, Antony Starr, Jack Quaid, Erin Moriarty, Laz Alonso, Tomer Capon, Karen Fukuhara, Dominique McElligott, Jessie T. Usher, Chace Crawford, and Nathan Mitchell.

G/O Media may get a commission Turbo Booster Vitamin B5 Powder Buy for $29 at Philosophy Use the promo code SKINCARE

The Boys season three is currently in production and no expected release date has been announced yet.

Wondering where our RSS feed went? You can pick the new up one here.