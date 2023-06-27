Send us a Tip!ShopSubscribe
The Future Is Here
Animation

Infinity Train Creator's Next Project Is an Among Us Animated Series

After the controversial exit of Infinity Train from Warner Bros' streamer Max, creator Owen Dennis is headed to CBS Studios for something... sus.

James Whitbrook
Image for article titled Infinity Train Creator&#39;s Next Project Is an Among Us Animated Series
Image: Innersloth

CBS has called an emergency meeting and decided that now is indeed the time to declare an Among Us animated series is in the works.

Variety reports that the studio has tapped Star Trek: Lower Decks animation house Titmouse and Infinity Train creator Owen Dennis to helm the adaptation of Innersloth’s smash hit sci-fi multiplayer deduction game. According to the trade, the show will be a pretty faithful adaptation of Among Us’ premise, in which the crew of a spaceship find that an imposter is slowly killing off the team one by one and sabotaging the vessel, leading to a chase to figure out who’s not who they say they are before everyone’s dead.

Among Us first launched in 2018 to limited acclaim, but became a global sensation in 2020, spinning off into a whole line of merchandise and content based around the game’s cutesy, simple spacesuit designs. It’ll be interesting to see just how the game lends itself to a narrative premise—or if the show ditches that entirely for an alternate format—but it’s Dennis’ involvement, in the wake of the maligned fate of his last animated series, that’s arguably the most intriguing news of the show so far.

We’ll bring you more on CBS’ plans for Among Us as and when we learn them.

