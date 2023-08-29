Not all who wander are lost, but some of those who “wonder” do… “lust?” Well, at least according to Apple, fans do seem to lust after whatever next product is coming down the road from its headquarters at 1 Infinity Loop. Now, the company is finally ready to share details about its upcoming iPhone 15 lineup, its Apple Watch Series 9, and potentially more on Sept. 12.

Apple sent out its media invites Tuesday two weeks ahead of its “Wonderlust” event broadcasting from Apple Park at the company’s headquarters in Cupertino, California. The event should be streamed on Sept. 12 from the company’s events website at 10 a.m. PT, 1 p.m. ET. The stream should also be available on the company’s YouTube page and Apple TV.

The teaser image for the event shows an Apple logo in the shape of morphing, sandy dunes in silver, gold, and blue colors. These could hint at the color selection of the upcoming iPhone 15. Up until now, most rumors indicated the iPhone 15 would come in “Midnight,” “Starlight,” along with more common green, yellow, pink, and classic red.

Based on everything we know about the iPhone 15, Apple’s next device will be a big transition, in more ways than one. The tech giant may finally implement USB-C onto its phones. The next edition should have slimmer bezels compared to previous renditions.

Apple is putting extra emphasis on its beefier Pro or Pro Max variants, and the more expensive phones could include a titanium chassis rather than the normal aluminum frame. The Pro variants could also come with a programmable “Action” button rather than a mute toggle in order to quickly access features or apps without navigating through the phone. Inside, the iPhone 15 Pros are expected to support the A17 processor, Apple’s initial outing for its 3-nanometer chip.

As far as the Apple Watch Series 9, things are looking a lot more dull. There could be new colors and a faster processor inside, but rumors say we shouldn’t expect any major improvements to the device or changes to its overall silhouette.

