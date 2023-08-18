Yes, there’s a lot of genre TV on a lot of different streamers—and yes, Apple TV+’s Foundation is a high-concept show at the midpoint of its second season. But if you’re a sci-fi fan, and you’re not tuning in (it’s adapted from the works of Isaac Asimov), you’re missing out on unique characters, multiple threads of intrigue, detailed production design, and more, contained in a show that truly feels like it’s found its footing.
Here are 10 reasons you should be watching Foundation, which drops a new installment—episode six, “Why the Gods Made Wine”—today on Apple TV+.