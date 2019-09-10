Photo: Apple

Folks who like iPads but hate spending lots of money will be glad to learn that Apple has just announced a new 10.2-inch entry-level iPad.



The refresh replaces the sixth-generation 9.7-inch model which the company released in spring 2018. And let’s not forget that the basic design of the cheapest Apple tablet has remained largely unchanged since the iPad 2. So one might say it’s about time.

The new iPad packs a Retina display, a Smart Connector to connect Apple’s optional Smart Keyboard, and an 8MP camera. Powering the 10.2-inch device is the A10 Fusion chip, which Apple says is twice as fast as the “top-selling Windows PC.” Of course, it also supports Apple Pencil, and the company claims that you’ll be able to squeeze out “all-day battery life” from the tablet.



The cell version of the new iPad has gigabit LTE, and you’ll use Touch ID to unlock the device.



The 10.2-inch iPad will cost you $329, or $299 for educational customers, for the wifi-only version. The LTE version jumps to $459. The new iPad starts shipping on September 30.

