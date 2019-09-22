Tomorrow marks the first day of fall 2019, though you’d be forgiven for not noticing in much of the country thanks to unseasonably warm temperatures predicted to extend into October through much of the nation (and, well, almost everywhere almost all the time now). And summer went out with a bang, with millions turning out for climate strikes across the globe on Friday.



This week, we covered Microsoft’s dirty partnership with Big Oil to speed up petroleum extraction, the fallout of that “Storm Area 51” event, the backlash to the Impossible Burger, and the disappearance of a third of the continent’s birds. Elsewhere, we looked at the evolution of the X-Men franchise, reviewed the iPhone 11, and found the only good Gifs (quack!).



All this and more, below:

