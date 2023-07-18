At Last, Babylon 5 Is Coming to Blu-Ray

It’s been a pretty good anniversary year for Babylon 5 already even if we were only getting the brand new animated movie this summer. But there’s icing on the cake: for the first time ever, the legendary sci-fi series will be making its way to B lu-ray in its entirety.



Warner Bros. Home Entertainment has announced that all 110 episodes of the series will be available as part of a complete series collection releasing this December. Including the full five seasons of the show and the pilot TV movie, The Gathering, the series is described in press materials provided by Warner Bros. as “fully remastered in HD.” Whether this is a new update or the HD remastering that was done when Babylon 5 came to the platform formerly known as HBO Max in 2021 remains to be seen, but it’s likely the latter given the extent of that reworking. Series architect J. Michael Straczynski also shared the news on social media.

It’s not only great news for fans of the show and a fitting celebration of the series in this important year—at a tempestuous time for streaming services where access to media new and old is more precarious than ever, it’s vital to see proper home releases now more than ever. It was good that Warner Bros already remastered Babylon 5 for Max; it’s even better that the closest we’ll have to a definitive version of the series will be available on high quality physical formats—should the former ever no longer be the case.

Babylon 5: The Complete Series will retail for $100, and is set to release on December 5 in the U.S. and Canada.

