Essential Back to School Gear Guide for Pop Culture Fans

Movies

Essential Back to School Gear Guide for Pop Culture Fans

Here are some great essentials featuring Marvel, DC, Star Wars, and more.

By
Sabina Graves
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Sprayground, BoxLunch, Retrospekt, RSVLTS, Corkcicle, Nudient, Casetify
Image: Sprayground, BoxLunch, BlendJet, Retrospekt, RSVLTS, Corkcicle, Nudient, Casetify

School is back in session and if there’s still fandom gear to check off your shopping list, io9 has you covered.

Featuring the latest pop culture ‘fits inspired by Studio Ghibli, Barbie, DC, Disney, Marvel, and Sanrio, among other genre faves, these collections come from BoxLunch, BlackMilk, Cakeworthy, and RSVLTS. For your tech needs there’s also selections from Sprayground, Nudient, Casetify, and more. And don’t forget some self-care grooming from a Dr. Squatch drop to make you feel like one of Earth’s mightiest heroes, or Barbie glam from Truly.

Here’s the gallery of fandom back-to-school goods!

Jurassic Park x Sprayground

Jurassic Park Sprayground
Image: Sprayground

Find online.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles x Blendjet

Image for article titled Essential Back to School Gear Guide for Pop Culture Fans
Image: Blendjet

Find online.

Princess Mononoke x Box Lunch

Image for article titled Essential Back to School Gear Guide for Pop Culture Fans
Image: BoxLunch

Find in stores or online.

The Mandalorian Grilled Cheese Maker x BoxLunch

Image for article titled Essential Back to School Gear Guide for Pop Culture Fans
Image: BoxLunch

Available in stores or online.

Pokémon Waffle Maker x BoxLunch

Image for article titled Essential Back to School Gear Guide for Pop Culture Fans
Image: BoxLunch

Find in stores or online.

Marvel I Am Groot Kitchen Set x BoxLunch

Image for article titled Essential Back to School Gear Guide for Pop Culture Fans
Image: BoxLunch

Find in stores or online.

Wednesday Nevermore notebook x BoxLunch

Image for article titled Essential Back to School Gear Guide for Pop Culture Fans
Image: BoxLunch

Find in stores or online.

Nightmare Before Christmas backpack x BoxLunch

Image for article titled Essential Back to School Gear Guide for Pop Culture Fans
Image: BoxLunch

Find in stores or online.

Nightmare Before Christmas organizer x BoxLunch

Image for article titled Essential Back to School Gear Guide for Pop Culture Fans
Image: BoxLunch

Find in stores or online.

Star Wars x Corkcicle sport canteen

Image for article titled Essential Back to School Gear Guide for Pop Culture Fans
Image: Corkcicle

Find online.

Marvel x Corkcicle sport jug

Image for article titled Essential Back to School Gear Guide for Pop Culture Fans
Image: Corkcicle

Find online.

Disney100 x Corkcicle tumbler

Image for article titled Essential Back to School Gear Guide for Pop Culture Fans
Image: Corkcicle

Find online.

Avengers x Dr. Squatch soap

Image for article titled Essential Back to School Gear Guide for Pop Culture Fans
Image: Dr. Squatch

Find online.

Barbie x Truly dream bundle

Image for article titled Essential Back to School Gear Guide for Pop Culture Fans
Image: Truly

Find online.

Barbie x Mermade Hair blow dry kit

Image for article titled Essential Back to School Gear Guide for Pop Culture Fans
Image: Mermade Hair

Find online.

Barbie x Athena Club shave kit

Image for article titled Essential Back to School Gear Guide for Pop Culture Fans
Image: Athena Club

Find online.

The Joker x The Mask movie poster DC Shop Exclusive

Image for article titled Essential Back to School Gear Guide for Pop Culture Fans
Image: Warner Bros. Discovery Consumer Products

Shop online.

Batgirl x Purple Rain movie poster DC Shop Exclusive

Image for article titled Essential Back to School Gear Guide for Pop Culture Fans
Image: Warner Bros. Discovery Consumer Products

Shop online.

Batman x RSVLTS

Image for article titled Essential Back to School Gear Guide for Pop Culture Fans
Image: RSVLTS

Shop online.

Looney Tunes x RSVLTS

Image for article titled Essential Back to School Gear Guide for Pop Culture Fans
Image: RSVLTS

Shop online.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles x RSVLTS

Image for article titled Essential Back to School Gear Guide for Pop Culture Fans
Image: RSVLTS

Shop online.

Barbie x Cakeworthy

Image for article titled Essential Back to School Gear Guide for Pop Culture Fans
Image: Cakeworthy

Find online.

X-Men x Cakeworthy

Image for article titled Essential Back to School Gear Guide for Pop Culture Fans
Image: Cakeworthy

Find online.

Sanrio x BlackMilk

Image for article titled Essential Back to School Gear Guide for Pop Culture Fans
Image: BlackMilk

Shop online.

Sanrio x BlackMilk

Image for article titled Essential Back to School Gear Guide for Pop Culture Fans
Image: BlackMilk

Shop online.

Spider-Man x CASETiFY

Image for article titled Essential Back to School Gear Guide for Pop Culture Fans
Image: CASETiFY

Find online.

One Piece x CASETiFY

Image for article titled Essential Back to School Gear Guide for Pop Culture Fans
Image: CASETiFY

Sign up for the waitlist here for the latest One Piece-inspired tech gear.

Sanrio Polaroid Keroppi x Retrospekt

Image for article titled Essential Back to School Gear Guide for Pop Culture Fans
Image: Retrospekt

Find online.

Sanrio x DumbGood

Image for article titled Essential Back to School Gear Guide for Pop Culture Fans
Image: DumbGood

Shop online.

Barbie x Nudient phone case

Image for article titled Essential Back to School Gear Guide for Pop Culture Fans
Image: Nudient

Find the collection online.

This product roundup, which includes item inspired by major studio projects, was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of writers and actors currently on strike, the films and TV covered here wouldn’t exist.

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.

