On August 8, a member of the Brazilian Portuguese translation team for Baldur’s Gate 3 noted on X (formerly Twitter) that the individuals who were largely responsible for the video game localization w ere not given proper credit. Larian Studios credited Altagram Group, and its leadership was named, but not the workers who actually did the bulk of the localization.



Game Developer, which did a massive investigation into crediting issues in video games, also noted that Danial Hasri, another user on X, spotted that support studios were listed, but not any individuals who might have helped on the massive game. They said that this exclusion “feels like a damper on things what [sic] should have been a celebration.”

According to Eurogamer, which also reported on this issue, “Larian [Studios] has said the issue lay with the list of staff it was given by [ localiz ation] firm Altagram— a nd that it has now demanded a full list of staff for inclusion in an immediate update.”

It specified that the fix will be patched into the game in Hotfix 3. The game just pushed Hotfix 2.1. Earlier this year the International Game Developers Association (IGDA) updated its Game Credits Guidelines to help workers in the game receive specific and named credit for their work. Often official credits are key to getting more work in the industry, so the guideline updates were needed.

