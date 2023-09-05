The Barbie Party Keeps Going at Home With an Official Release Date

There’s a Barbie blowout celebration planned for all of September , so get your Barbies and Kens together—and all their outfits, of course— for encore fun.

Barbie arrives at home starting September 12 for it s digital release, s o it’s time to organize those pink-on- pink slumber parties — whether the theme is “every night is girls’ night”, Mojo Dojo Casa house party, or something more tailored to your Weird Barbie leanings . And if you host a bash on September 17 , it can be part of the official watch party online where everyone is (obviously!) encouraged to wear pink.

And if you’re hoping to experience Barbie on the big screen, for the first or fifth time, d on’t worry— t he film isn’t going to disappear from cinemas any time soon . As a reminder, in addition to its continued run at regular theaters, t he box-office champ is getting a limited IMAX release beginning September 22 with new post- credit footage tagged at the end of the film to fuel more Barbie mania. Barbie summer is set to segue perfectly into Barbie fall, with more than one way to keep dancing the night away.

