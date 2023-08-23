Barbie is still going strong at the box office but it’s already taking the next steps. We already heard about the digital release coming in a few short weeks— a nd now, on September 22, it’ll be playing on IMAX screens for one week only in North America. With some brand-new bonus footage too.

“The worldwide enthusiasm for Barbie has been overwhelming, humbling, and deeply moving,” co-writer and director Greta Gerwig said in a statement posted by Deadline. “So many Barbie fans went on this journey with us, and we can’t thank them enough for supporting the film and sharing their ‘Barbie’ experience in theaters, across social media, and out in the world. We made Barbie for the big screen, so it’s a thrill to be able to bring it to IMAX, the biggest screen of all. And as a special thanks to Barbie fans, we’re excited to share a little bit more of our cast and crew’s incredible work by adding special new footage we hope audiences will enjoy.”

There’s no word on how much new footage or what specifically it is (a gag reel? Deleted scenes? Some combination?) but that, along with seeing the film on an even bigger screen, is sure to add a few extra dollars to its almost $575 million domestic take , which already has it as the highest grossing film of the year.

“For all of us in the exhibition community, it’s been exciting to watch an original film like Barbie become an unparalleled critical and commercial success this summer,” IMAX CEO Richard Gelfond said. “We’re thrilled to be partnering with Greta and her filmmaking team and our friends at Warner Bros. to deliver this special edition of Barbie with never-before-seen footage exclusively to IMAX audiences around the world.”

Sounds like it’s time to see it again.

