Ken Stars in the Second Wave of Barbie Movie Dolls

Toys and Collectibles

Unsurprisingly, pre-orders for Mattel's popular Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling-inspired collections are selling out.

By
Sabina Graves
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Barbie and Ken rollerblading
Image: Mattel

Looks like a good old fashioned visit to the toy aisle might be in order if you want a chance at the second drop of Barbie movie dolls.

If you’re lucky, you can add to your collection with new releases inspired by more of Barbie (Margot Robbie) and Ken (Ryan Gosling)’s iconic looks from the movie—like their rollerblade arrival in Venice Beach, Ken’s Western look, Barbie’s tracksuit, and a special Ken-boxed Kenland Ken (complete with Ken fanny pack). As you might guess, given the ongoing epidemic of Barbie fever, pre-orders for the doll collection inspired by Greta Gerwig’s film are quickly disappearing from Mattel’s official site. The first wave of dolls are sold out and quickly showed up on second markets like Ebay for a bigger cost—and now, some of the second wave dolls are also already listed.

Here’s a gallery of the collection which will be released by the end of summer— with the coveted Weird Barbie on pre-order for 2024.

Barbie The Movie Barbie Doll in Inline Skating Outfit

Barbie The Movie Barbie Doll in Inline Skating Outfit

Barbie The Movie Barbie Doll in Inline Skating Outfit
Image: Mattel
Barbie The Movie Barbie Doll in Inline Skating Outfit

Barbie The Movie Barbie Doll in Inline Skating Outfit

Barbie The Movie Barbie Doll in Inline Skating Outfit
Image: Mattel
Barbie The Movie Barbie Doll in Inline Skating Outfit

Barbie The Movie Barbie Doll in Inline Skating Outfit

Barbie The Movie Barbie Doll in Inline Skating Outfit
Image: Mattel
Barbie The Movie Ken Doll in Inline Skating Outfit

Barbie The Movie Ken Doll in Inline Skating Outfit

Barbie The Movie Ken Doll in Inline Skating Outfit
Image: Mattel
Barbie The Movie Ken Doll in Inline Skating Outfit

Barbie The Movie Ken Doll in Inline Skating Outfit

Barbie The Movie Ken Doll in Inline Skating Outfit
Image: Mattel
Barbie The Movie Ken Doll in Inline Skating Outfit

Barbie The Movie Ken Doll in Inline Skating Outfit

Barbie The Movie Ken Doll in Inline Skating Outfit
Image: Mattel
Barbie The Movie Barbie and Ken Inline Skating Outfits

Barbie The Movie Barbie and Ken Inline Skating Outfits

Barbie The Movie Barbie and Ken Inline Skating Outfit
Image: Mattel
Barbie The Movie Barbie and Ken Inline Skating Outfit

Barbie The Movie Barbie and Ken Inline Skating Outfit

Barbie The Movie Barbie and Ken Inline Skating Outfit
Image: Mattel
Barbie The Movie Ken Doll Western

Barbie The Movie Ken Doll Western

Barbie The Movie Ken Doll Western
Image: Mattel
Barbie The Movie Ken Doll Western

Barbie The Movie Ken Doll Western

Barbie The Movie Ken Doll Western
Image: Mattel
Barbie The Movie Ken Doll Western

Barbie The Movie Ken Doll Western

Barbie The Movie Ken Doll Western
Image: Mattel
Barbie The Movie Ken Doll Kenland Edition

Barbie The Movie Ken Doll Kenland Edition

Barbie The Movie Ken Doll Kenland Edition
Image: Mattel
Barbie The Movie Ken Doll Kenland Edition

Barbie The Movie Ken Doll Kenland Edition

Barbie The Movie Ken Doll Kenland Edition
Image: Mattel
Barbie The Movie Ken Doll Kenland Edition

Barbie The Movie Ken Doll Kenland Edition

Barbie The Movie Ken Doll Kenland Edition
Image: Mattel
Barbie The Movie Ken Doll Kenland Edition

Barbie The Movie Ken Doll Kenland Edition

Barbie The Movie Ken Doll Kenland Edition
Image: Mattel
Barbie The Movie Ken Doll Kenland Edition

Barbie The Movie Ken Doll Kenland Edition

Barbie The Movie Ken Doll Kenland Edition
Image: Mattel
Barbie The Movie Ken Doll Kenland Edition

Barbie The Movie Ken Doll Kenland Edition

Barbie The Movie Ken Doll Kenland Edition
Image: Mattel
Barbie The Movie Weird Barbie Doll

Barbie The Movie Weird Barbie Doll

Barbie The Movie Weird Barbie Doll
Image: Mattel
Barbie The Movie Weird Barbie Doll

Barbie The Movie Weird Barbie Doll

Barbie The Movie Weird Barbie Doll
Image: Mattel
Barbie The Movie Weird Barbie Doll

Barbie The Movie Weird Barbie Doll

Barbie The Movie Weird Barbie Doll
Image: Mattel
Barbie The Movie Weird Barbie Doll

Barbie The Movie Weird Barbie Doll

Barbie The Movie Weird Barbie Doll
Image: Mattel
Barbie The Movie Doll in Pink Power Jumpsuit

Barbie The Movie Doll in Pink Power Jumpsuit

Barbie The Movie Doll in Pink Power Jumpsuit
Image: Mattel
Barbie The Movie Doll in Pink Power Jumpsuit

Barbie The Movie Doll in Pink Power Jumpsuit

Barbie The Movie Doll in Pink Power Jumpsuit
Image: Mattel

Barbie is now in theaters.

This toy roundup, which includes characters from major studio projects, was published during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of writers and actors currently on strike, the films and TV celebrated here by fans wouldn’t exist.

