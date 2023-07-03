After Barbie, Here Are 14 Other Toys Mattel Might Make Into Movies

All signs point to this month’s release of Barbie being a massive hit. It just seems to be the summer movie most people are talking about, and tracking on its opening weekend says it’s likely to beat the new Christopher Nolan movie—even before any reviews have come out. If Barbie is actually as good as we all hope it is, the sky’ s the limit.

Advertisement

But Barbie isn’t the only film in the works from toy company Mattel. A new piece in t he New Yorker explains that the company currently has 45 different films in development based on its toys. Out of those, the article says 13 have been revealed publically. We ran through the article and pulled the ones that are mentioned. Some of these will be made, many will not, but it gives you a good idea of all the potential Mattel has under its banner.