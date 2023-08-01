The Best Horror, Sci-Fi, and Fantasy Streaming in August 2023

Movies

The Best Horror, Sci-Fi, and Fantasy Streaming in August 2023

The best genre movies and TV coming to Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, Disney+, and beyond, including Saw, Ninja Turtles, Super Mario, and more.

By
Germain Lussier
Jurassic, Mario, Fast Furious, Ahsoka, Saw
Some of the titles coming to streaming this month.
Image: Universal, Disney, Lionsgate

Let’s get streaming! Welcome to io9's latest edition of the Nerd’s Watch, where we pare down the enormous lists of new films and television shows arriving on all your favorite streaming services into the sci-fi, fantasy, and horror titles we think you’ll like most. (And sometimes, just the ones that we like most.)

As always, we’re including the best new films and TV coming to Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, Disney+, and Max—as well as Paramount+, Shudder, and Peacock. Folks, there may be too many streaming services.

Here’s the best of what’s streaming in August 2023. If you’re only interested in the services you subscribe to, you can jump directly to that page with these links:

  1. What’s coming to Netflix in August 2023?
  2. What’s coming to Prime Video in August 2023?
  3. What’s coming to Hulu in August 2023?
  4. What’s coming to Disney+ in August 2023?
  5. What’s coming to Max in August 2023?
  6. What’s coming to Paramount+ in August 2023?
  7. What’s coming to Shudder in August 2023?
  8. What’s coming to Peacock in August 2023?
What’s coming to Netflix in August 2023?

Sung Kang as Han in Tokyo Drift.
Image: Universal

What’s available on Netflix August 1?

Bee Movie

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2

Despicable Me

Despicable Me 2

Fast & Furious

Fast Five

The Fast and the Furious

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

The Jerk

Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted

Terminator Genisys

2 Fast 2 Furious

What’s available on Netflix August 14?

Paddington

What’s available on Netflix August 23?

Sausage Party

What’s available on Netflix August 31?

One Piece

What’s coming to Prime Video in August 2023?

The Saw movies come to Prime.
Image: Lionsgate

What’s available on Prime Video August 1?

The Addams Family (2019)

Charlie St. Cloud (2010)

Galaxy Quest (1999)

The Goonies (1985)

Paranormal Activity 2 (2010)

The Punisher (2004)

Punisher: War Zone (2008)

Red 2 (2013)

Rio (2011)

Rio 2 (2014)

Saw (2004)

Saw II (2005)

Saw III (2006)

Saw IV (2007)

Saw V (2008)

Saw VI (2009)

Stealth (2005)

Swordfish (2001)

Yes Man (2008)

What’s available on Prime Video August 8?

Bones and All (2022)

What’s available on Prime Video August 15?

Cocaine Bear (2023)

What’s available on Prime Video August 25?

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves (2023)

Red (2010)

What’s available on Prime Video August 29?

Snowpiercer (2014)

What’s coming to Hulu in August 2023?

Laura Dern in Jurassic Park.
Image: Universal

What’s available on Hulu August 1?

The A-Team

The Craft

The Croods

Enemy of the State

Eragon

The Hills Have Eyes (2006)

Hotel Transylvania

In Time

Jurassic Park

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

Labyrinth

Leap Year

Midnight In Paris

Mortal Kombat (2021)

The One I Love

Ong-Bak

Ong Bak 2

Ong Bak 3

Only Lovers Left Alive

Practical Magic

The Punisher

Punisher: War Zone

Red

Red 2

Shark Tale

Turistas

What’s available on Hulu August 4?

Skinamarink

What’s available on Hulu August 14?

Solar Opposites: Complete Season 4

What’s available on Hulu August 27?

Malignant

What’s available on Hulu August 28?

Snowpiercer

What’s coming to Disney+ in August 2023?

Ahsoka hits Disney+ this month.
Image: Lucasfilm

What’s available on Disney+ August 2? 

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures (New episodes)

What’s available on Disney+ August 4?

Rio 2

What’s available on Disney+ August 11?

The Amazing Spider-Man 2

What’s available on Disney+ August 23?

Star Wars: Ahsoka

What’s coming to Max in August 2023?

Freddy Krueger is coming to Max.
Image: New Line

What’s available on Max August 1?

A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)

A Nightmare on Elm Street (2010)

A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge (1985)

A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors (1987)

A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master (1988)

A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child (1989)

Agent Cody Banks (2003)

Agent Cody Banks 2: Destination London (2004)

The Amityville Horror (1979)

The Amityville Horror (2005)

The Bourne Ultimatum (2007)

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs (2009)

Dawn of the Planet of the Apes (2014)

F/X (1986)

F/X 2: The Deadly Art of Illusion (1991)

Fargo (1996)

The Iron Giant (1999)

Jason Goes to Hell: The Final Friday (1993)

King Arthur: Legend of the Sword (2017)

Kingpin (1996)

Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms (2021)

The Omega Man (1971)

Out of Time (2003)

The Phantom (1996)

Rubber (2010)

Spaceballs (1987)

Spawn (1997)

Take Shelter (2011)

Transcendence (2014)

Twister (1996)

Wes Craven’s New Nightmare (1994)

Wild Wild West (1999)

What’s available on Max August 17?

Avatar (2009)

What’s coming to Paramount+ in August 2023?

The excellent ‘80s sci-fi film Explorers comes to Paramount+.
Image: Paramount

What’s available on Paramount+ August 1?

Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey

Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure

Explorers

Firewalker

Ghost Town

Jacob’s Ladder

Jennifer 8

Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius

King Kong (1976)

Need For Speed

Nightwatch

Rosemary’s Baby

Sahara

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1990)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III

The Crow

The Faculty

The Last Airbender

The Midnight Meat Train

The Running Man

The Truman Show

TMNT (2007)

What’s available on Paramount+ August 16?

War of the Worlds (2005)

What’s available on Paramount+ August 23?

Machete Kills

What’s available on Paramount+ August 24?

Organ Trail

What’s coming to Shudder in August 2023?

A Dark Song.
Image: Shudder

What’s available on Shudder August 7?

Monument 

Tower: A Bright Day

What’s available on Shudder August 11?

The Communion Girl

What’s available on Shudder August 14?

A Dark Song

America Latina

Elizabeth Harvest

What’s available on Shudder August 18?

Bad Things

Sea Fever

What’s coming to Peacock in August 2023?

Mario is coming to streaming.
Image: Universal

What’s available on Peacock August 1?

2012

The Croods, 2012

Deep Impact, 1998

Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax, 2012

Fanboys, 2009

How to Train Your Dragon 2, 2014

The Interview, 2014

Minions, 2015

The Nutty Professor, 1996

Nutty Professor II: The Klumps, 2000

Over the Hedge, 2006

R.I.P.D., 2013

Scott Pilgrim vs. The World, 2010

Shark Tale, 2004

Shrek Forever After, 2010

Ted 2, 2015

What’s available on Peacock August 3?

The Northman, 2022

The Super Mario Bros. Movie, 2023

 

