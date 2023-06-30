The Best Horror, Sci-Fi, and Fantasy Streaming in July 2023

Movies

The Best Horror, Sci-Fi, and Fantasy Streaming in July 2023

The best genre movies and TV coming to Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, Disney+, and beyond, including Mad Max, Ninja Turtles, Jaws, and more.

By
Germain Lussier
train dragon, bones and all, aliens, mr miyagi, harrison ford
Some of the films and stars streaming this month.
Image: Dreamworks, MGM, Fox, Sony, Universal

Let’s get streaming! Welcome to io9's latest edition of the Nerd’s Watch, where we pare down the enormous lists of new films and television shows arriving on all your favorite streaming services into the sci-fi, fantasy, and horror titles we think you’ll like most. (And sometimes, just the ones that we like most.)

As always, we’re including the best new films and TV coming to Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, Disney+, and Max—as well as Paramount+, Shudder, and Peacock. Folks, there may be too many streaming services.

Here’s the best of what’s streaming in July 2023. If you’re only interested in the services you subscribe to, you can jump directly to that page with these links:

  1. What’s coming to Netflix in July 2023?
  2. What’s coming to Prime Video in July 2023?
  3. What’s coming to Hulu in July 2023?
  4. What’s coming to Disney+ in July 2023?
  5. What’s coming to Max in July 2023?
  6. What’s coming to Paramount+ in July 2023?
  7. What’s coming to Shudder in July 2023?
  8. What’s coming to Peacock in July 2023?
What’s coming to Netflix in July 2023?

The Karate Kid Part II
Image: Sony

What’s available on Netflix July 1?

The Huntsman: Winter’s War

Jumanji (1995)

The Karate Kid (2010)

The Karate Kid (1984)

The Karate Kid Part II

The Karate Kid Part III

Kick-Ass

Liar Liar

ONE PIECE: Thriller Bark

ONE PIECE: TV Original 2

Prom Night

Rush Hour

Rush Hour 2

Rush Hour 3

Snow White & the Huntsman

Star Trek

Star Trek Into Darkness

Titanic

Warm Bodies

What’s available on Netflix July 10?

Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie

What’s available on Netflix July 13?

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

What’s available on Netflix July 14?

Bird Box Barcelona

What’s available on Netflix July 21?

They Cloned Tyrone

What’s available on Netflix July 24?

Big Eyes

What’s available on Netflix July 27?

The Witcher: Season 3 Volume 2

What’s coming to Prime Video in July 2023?

What’s coming to Prime Video in July 2023?

How to Train Your Dragon
Image: Dreamworks

What’s available on Prime Video July 1?

Battle Los Angeles (2011)

Battleship (2012)

Big Top Pee-Wee (1988)

Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey (1991)

Charlotte’s Web (1973)

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past (2009)

How to Train Your Dragon (2010)

Invaders from Mars (1986)

Kick-Ass (2010)

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events (2004)

Little Nicky (2000)

Marathon Man (1976)

Men in Black (1997)

Men in Black II (2002)

Men in Black III (2012)

Mousehunt (1997)

Once Bitten (1985)

Puss in Boots (2011)

Rampage (2018)

Rollerball (2002)

Supernova (2021)

The Amityville Horror (1979)

The Iron Giant (1999)

The Shawshank Redemption (1994)

The Truman Show (1998)

Trolls World Tour (2020)

What’s available on Prime Video July 25?

Knock at the Cabin (2023)

What’s available on Prime Video July 29?

Heaven Can Wait (1978)

What’s coming to Hulu in July 2023?

What’s coming to Hulu in July 2023?

Aliens
Image: Fox

What’s available on Hulu July 1?

Alien, 1979

Alien 3, 1992

Alien Resurrection, 1997

Aliens, 1986

Alita: Battle Angel, 2019

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, 2005

Clive Barker’s The Plague, 2006

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey, 2012

The Hulk, 2003

I Know What You Did Last Summer, 1997

Kick-Ass, 2010

King Kong, 2005

The Lord Of The Rings: The Two Towers, 2002

The Lord Of The Rings: The Return Of The King, 2003

My Super Ex-Girlfriend, 2006

Queen of the Damned, 2002

Real Steel, 2011

Rise of the Planet of the Apes, 2011

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark, 2019

Shanghai Knights, 2003

Shanghai Noon, 2000

Skyline, 2010

Total Recall, 2012

What’s available on Hulu July 14?

Vesper

What’s available on Hulu July 20?

Day of the Dead

What’s coming to Disney+ in July 2023 (Not much!)

What’s coming to Disney+ in July 2023 (Not much!)

Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire
Image: Disney

What’s available on Disney+ July 5?

Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire

What’s coming to Max in July 2023

What’s coming to Max in July 2023

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Image: New Line

What’s available on on Max July 1? 

300 (2006)

17 Again (2009)

Cujo (1983)

Deep Blue Sea (1999)

Double Impact (1991)

Dracula II: Ascension (2003)

Fast Color (2018)

Hotel Artemis (2018)

Immortals (2011)

Jonah Hex (2010)

Journey 2: The Mysterious Island (2012)

Journey to the Center of the Earth (2008)

King Kong (1933)

Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior (1982)

Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome (1985)

The Meg (2018)

Mortal Kombat (1995)

Nancy Drew (2007)

Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase (2019)

Poseidon (2006)

Pulp Fiction (1994)

Rampage (2018)

Rush Hour (1998)

Rush Hour 2 (2001)

Rush Hour 3 (2007)

Serendipity (2001)

Steel (1997)

Teen Witch (1989)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1990)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze (1991)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III (1993)

Tenacious D in the Pick of Destiny (2006)

The Animatrix (2003)

The Descent (2006)

The Descent: Part II (2009)

Thirteen Ghosts (2001)

TMNT (2007)

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen (2009)

Under the Silver Lake (2018)

V for Vendetta (2005)

Wes Craven Presents: Dracula 2000 (2000)

Wes Craven Presents: Dracula III: Legacy (2005)

Where the Wild Things Are (2009)

Yogi Bear (Movie, 2010)

What’s available on Max July 13?

Project Greenlight (Reboot), Season 1, Max Original

What’s available on Max July 27?

Harley Quinn, Season 4

What’s available on Max July 28?

Gotham Knights (2023)

Superman & Lois, Season 3

What’s coming to Paramount+ in July 2023?

What’s coming to Paramount+ in July 2023?

Bones and All
Image: MGM

What’s available on Paramount + July 1?

Big Top Pee-Wee

Charlotte’s Web (1973)

Charlotte’s Web (2006)

Charlotte’s Web 2

Finding Neverland (2004)

Interview With the Vampire

Jackass Number Two

Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back

Kickboxer: Retaliation

Marathon Man

Pet Sematary (1989)

Pet Sematary II (1992)

Pumpkinhead

Red Eye

The Shining

Vanilla Sky

Wolf

xXx

xXx: State of the Union

What’s available on Paramount + July 12?

It Follows

What’s available on Paramount + July 29?

Heaven Can Wait (1978)

What’s available on Paramount + July 31?

Bones and All

What’s coming to Shudder in July 2023?

What’s coming to Shudder in July 2023?

Day of the Dead
Image: Shudder

What’s available on Shudder July 3?

Day of the Dead

What’s available on Shudder July 10?

The Boogey Man (1980)

The Devonsville Terror (1983)

What’s available on Shudder July 14?

Quicksand

What’s available on Shudder July 17?

Contorted

What’s available on Shudder July 21?

Sharksploitation

What’s available on Shudder July 24?

Death Game (1977)

What’s coming to Peacock in July 2023?

What’s coming to Peacock in July 2023?

Cowboys and Aliens
Image: Universal

What’s available on Peacock July 1?

American Psycho, 2000

American Psycho 2, 2002

Angels & Demons, 2009

Apollo 13, 1995

The Burbs, 1989

Cowboys & Aliens, 2011

The Da Vinci Code, 2006

The Day After Tomorrow, 2004

Hellboy II: The Golden Army, 2008

Hollow Man, 2000

The Hunger Games, 2012

Hunger Games: Catching Fire, 2013

Hunger Games: The Mocking Jay Part 1, 2014

Hunger Games: The Mocking Jay Part 2, 2015

Inferno, 2016

Jaws, 1975

Jaws 2, 1978

Jaws 3-D, 1983

Jaws: The Revenge, 1987

The Last Airbender, 2010

Mama, 2013

Mamma Mia!, 2008

Meet Joe Black, 1998

Mystery Men, 1999

Van Helsing, 2004

Waterworld, 1995

What’s available on Peacock July 12?

Firestarter, 2022

What’s available on Peacock July 16?

Kick-Ass 2, 2013

Riddick, 2013

What’s available on Peacock July 17?

Twilight, 2008

The Twilight Saga: New Moon, 2009

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse, 2010

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1, 2011

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2, 2012

What’s available on Peacock July 21?

Voyagers, 2021
 

