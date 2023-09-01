The Best Horror, Sci-Fi, and Fantasy Streaming in September 2023

What’s available on Peacock September 1?
Amityville II: The Possession, 1982
Amityville 3-D, 1983
The Amityville Harvest, 2020
The Amityville Moon, 2021
Amityville: The Awakening, 2022
Amityville Uprising, 2022
The Bad Guys, 2022
Billy Madison, 1995
The Birds, 1963
The Bone Collector, 1998
Bride of Chucky, 1998
Bruce Almighty, 2003
Candyman, 1992
Casper, 1995
Casper: A Spirited Beginning, 1997
Casper’s Scare School, 2006
Chicken Run, 2000
Child’s Play 2, 1990
Child’s Play 3, 1991
Conan the Barbarian, 2011
Cult of Chucky, 2017
Curse of Chucky, 2013
Dawn of the Dead, 2004
The Dead Don’t Die, 2019
Dead Silence, 2007
Desperado, 1995
Despicable Me 3, 2017
Dracula, 1979
The Expendables, 2010
The Expendables 2, 2012
The Expendables 3, 2014
The Frighteners, 1996
Get Out, 2017
Ghostbusters, 1984
Ghostbusters II, 1989
The Grudge 2, 2006
The Grudge 3, 2009
Halloween II, 1981
Halloween III: Season of the Witch, 1982
Halloween, 2018
Happy Death Day 2U, 2019
Hollow Man, 2000
Hollow Man 2, 2006
Hypnotic, 2023
Insidious: Chapter 3, 2015
John Wick, 2014
John Wick: Chapter 2, 2017
John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum, 2019
Land of the Dead, 2005
The Last Exorcism, 2010
The Legend of Zorro, 2005
Machete, 2010
Madagascar, 2005
Marnie, 1964
The Mask of Zorro, 1998
The Matrix, 1999
The Matrix Reloaded, 2003
The Matrix Revolutions, 2003
The Matrix Resurrections, 2021
The Mummy, 1999
The Mummy Returns, 2001
Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor, 2008
The Mummy, 2017
The Other Guys, 2010
The People Under the Stairs, 1991
Prince of Darkness, 1987
Psycho, 1960
Psycho II, 1983
Psycho III, 1986
Psycho, 1998
The Purge: Anarchy, 2014
The Rundown, 2003
Salt, 2010
Saw, 2004
Saw 2, 2005
Saw 3, 2006
Saw 4, 2007
Saw 5, 2008
Saw 6, 2009
Saw: The Final Chapter, 2010
Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark, 2019
The Scorpion King, 2002
The Serpent and the Rainbow, 1987
Seed of Chucky, 2004
Shadow of a Doubt, 1943
Shocker, 1989
The Skeleton Key, 2005
Slither, 2006
Tales from the Crypt: Demon Knight, 1995
Tales from the Crypt: Bordello of Blood, 1996
Tales From the Hood, 1995
Tales From the Hood 2, 2018
The Tale of Despereaux, 2008
Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Next Generation, 1995
They Live, 1988
The Thing, 2011
The Thing, 1982
Us, 2019
Videodrome, 1983
The Visit, 2015
Village of the Damned, 1995
The Wolfman, 2010
What’s available on Peacock September 15?
Bride of Frankenstein, 1935
The Creature Walks Among Us, 1956
Curse of the Werewolf, 1961
Dr. Cyclops, 1940
Dracula’s Daughter, 1936
The Evil of Frankenstein, 1964
Fast & Furious 6, 2013
Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, 2019
Fast X, 2023
The Fate of the Furious, 2017
Frankenstein Meets the Wolfman, 1943
Frankenstein, 1931
The Invisible Man Returns, 1940
The Invisible Man’s Revenge, 1944
The Invisible Woman, 1940
It Came from Outer Space, 1953
The Mummy’s Curse, 1944
The Mummy’s Ghost, 1944
The Mummy’s Hand, 1940
The Mummy’s Tomb, 1942
Night Monster, 1942
Phantom of the Opera, 1943
Phantom of the Opera, 1962
The Raven, 1935
What’s available on Peacock September 17?
Sing, 2016
What’s available on Peacock September 19?
The Lego Batman Movie, 2017
What’s available on Peacock September 22?
The Continental: From the World of John Wick, Night 1 (Peacock Original)