Movies

The Best Horror, Sci-Fi, and Fantasy Streaming in September 2023

The best genre movies and TV coming to Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, Disney+, and beyond, including 2001, Fury Road, Little Mermaid, and more.

Germain Lussier
Little mermaid, frankenstein, arrival, he man, fury road
A small sampling of what promises to be a great month of streaming titles.
Image: Disney, Universal, Paramount, Warner Bros.

Let’s get streaming! Welcome to io9's latest edition of the Nerd’s Watch, where we pare down the enormous lists of new films and television shows arriving on all your favorite streaming services into the sci-fi, fantasy, and horror titles we think you’ll like most. (And sometimes, just the ones that we like most.)

As always, we’re including the best new films and TV coming to Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, Disney+, and Max—as well as Paramount+, Shudder, and Peacock. Peacock, in particular, is just jam-packed with awesome this month.

Here’s the best of what’s streaming in September 2023. If you’re only interested in the services you subscribe to, you can jump directly to that page with these links:

  1. What’s coming to Netflix in September 2023?
  2. What’s coming to Prime Video in September 2023?
  3. What’s coming to Hulu in September 2023?
  4. What’s coming to Disney+ in September 2023?
  5. What’s coming to Max in September 2023?
  6. What’s coming to Paramount+ in September 2023?
  7. What’s coming to Shudder in September 2023?
  8. What’s coming to Peacock in September 2023?
What’s coming to Netflix in September 2023?

Amy Adams in Arrival
Amy Adams in Arrival
Image: Paramount

What’s available on Netflix September 1?

Arrival

Disenchantment: Part 5

Field of Dreams

Jaws

Jaws 2

Jaws 3

Jaws: The Revenge

Kung Fu Panda 2

Land of the Lost

Matilda

One Piece Adventure of Nebulandia

One Piece Episode of East Blue - Luffy and His Four Crewmates’ Great Adventure

One Piece Episode of Skypiea

One Piece Film: Gold

One Piece Heart of Gold

One Piece: 3D2Y - Overcome Ace’s Death! Luffy’s Vow to His Friends

Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit

What’s available on Netflix September 3?

Crank

Crank 2: High Voltage

What’s available on Netflix September 5?

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy

Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues

What’s available on Netflix September 7?

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight: Season 3 

What’s available on Netflix September 22?

Spy Kids: Armageddon

What’s available on Netflix September 28?

Castlevania: Nocturne

What’s available on Netflix September 29?

Power Rangers Cosmic Fury

What’s coming to Prime Video in September 2023?

Masters of the Universe
Image: Warner Bros

What’s available on Prime Video September 1?

Abbott And Costello Meet Frankenstein (1948)

American Ninja (1985)

American Ninja 2: The Confrontation (1987)

American Ninja 3: Blood Hunt (1989)

American Ninja 4: The Annihilation (1991)

Anaconda (1997)

Army of Darkness (1993)

Bewitched (2005)

The Bourne Identity (2002)

The Bourne Legacy (2012)

The Bourne Supremacy (2004)

Children Of Men (2007)

Child’s Play (2019)

The Chronicles of Riddick (2004)

Conan The Barbarian (2011)

Deep Blue Sea (1999)

Desperado (1995)

Dracula (1931)

Drag Me To Hell (2009)

Europa Report (2013)

Evil Dead (2013)

Face/Off (1997)

Fanboys (2009)

Finders Keepers (2014)

Ghost Story (1981)

Here Comes the Devil (2012)

Hugo (2011)

I Saw the Devil (2010)

The Invisible Man (1933)

Juan Of The Dead (2012)

The Little Vampire (2017)

The Manchurian Candidate (1962)

The Mask of Zorro (1998)

Masters Of The Universe (1987)

The Mummy (1932)

Red Riding Hood (1988)

Riddick (2013)

The Ring (2002)

Roxanne (1987)

Sin Nombre (2009)

Sinister (2012)

Son of Dracula (1943)

The Spiderwick Chronicles (2008)

Stardust (2007)

Stigmata (1999)

Trollhunter (2011)

2001: A Space Odyssey (1970)

V/H/S (2012)

The Wheel of Time Season 2 (2023)

The Wolf Man (1941)

What’s available on Prime Video September 29?

Gen V (2023)

What’s coming to Hulu in September 2023?

Mad Max: Fury Road
Image: Warner Bros

What’s available on Hulu September 1?

A Knight’s Tale, 2001

Chronicle, 2012

Conan the Barbarian, 2011

Don’t Be Afraid of the Dark, 2011

Dragonball: Evolution, 2009

Evil Dead, 2013

The Grudge 2, 2006

Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs, 2009

The Lego Movie, 2014

The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part, 2019

The Lego Ninjago Movie, 2017

Melancholia, 2011

The Omen, 2006

Once Upon a Time: Complete Series

One Piece: Complete Seasons 9-10 (DUBBED)

The Possession, 2012

Seven, 1995

Sin City: A Dame to Kill For, 2014

True Lies, 1994

What’s available on Hulu September 3?

The Menu

Ready Player One

What’s available on Hulu September 9?

Mad Max: Fury Road

What’s available on Hulu September 15?

Europa Report

Maze Runner: The Death Cure

What’s available on Hulu September 18?

Men in Black: International

What’s coming to Disney+ in September 2023?

The Little Mermaid
Image: Walt Disney

What’s available on Disney+ September 6?

I Am Groot (Season 2)

The Little Mermaid

What’s available on Disney+ September 13?

Marvel Studios’ Assembled: The Making of the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

What’s available on Disney+ September 15?

Master & Apprentice: A Special Look at Ahsoka

What’s available on Disney+ September 20?

Marvel Studios’ Assembled: The Making of Secret Invasion

What’s available on Disney+ September 29?

Marvel Studios Legends: Loki

What’s coming to Max in September 2023?

The Friday the 13th movies are coming to Max.
Image: Paramount

What’s available on Max September 1?

A Discovery of Witches, Seasons 1-3 (AMC+)

Aliens in the Attic (2009)

Annabelle (2014)

Annabelle: Creation (2017)

Annabelle Comes Home (2019)

Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire, Season 1 (AMC+)

Be Kind Rewind (2008)

Blade (1998)

Blade II (2002)

Blade: Trinity (2004)

Carrie (1976)

Carrie (2013)

Children of the Corn II: The Final Sacrifice (1993)

Children of the Corn III: Urban Harvest (1995)

Children of the Corn IV: The Gathering (1996)

Children of the Corn V: Fields of Terror (1998)

Children of the Corn 666: Isaac’s Return (1999)

Children of the Corn: Revelation (2001)

A Cinderella Story (2004)

Critters (1986)

The Curse of La Llorona (2019)

Doctor Sleep (2019)

The Exorcist (1973)

Exorcist II: The Heretic (1977)

Fear the Walking Dead, Seasons 1-7 (AMC+)

Fire in the Sky (1993)

Friday the 13th (1980)

Friday the 13th Part II (1981)

Friday the 13th Part III (1982)

Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter (1984)

Friday the 13th: A New Beginning (1985)

Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives (1986)

Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood (1988)

Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan (1989)

It (2017)

It: Chapter Two (2019)

Little Shop of Horrors (1986)

The Mask (1994)

Philomena (2013)

The Rage: Carrie 2 (1992)

Scooby-Doo (2002)

Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed (2004)

Source Code (2011)

THX 1138 (1971)

XXX (2002)

XXX: State of the Union (2005)

What’s coming to Paramount+ in September 2023?

The Monster Squad
Image: Lionsgate

What’s available on Paramount+ September 1?

A.I. Artificial Intelligence

Annihilation

Arrival

Beastly

The Blair Witch Project

Book of Shadows: Blair Witch 2

Cursed

The Devil Inside

Dragonslayer

Elf

Event Horizon

Ghost Team One

Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters

Hugo

I Married a Monster from Outer Space

The Last Exorcism Part II

Mimic

Mimic 2

Mimic 3: Sentinel

The Monster Squad

Mother!

Overlord

Phantoms

Prophecy

The Prophecy

The Prophecy II

The Prophecy 3: The Ascent

The Prophecy: Uprising

The Prophecy: Forsaken

Road to Perdition

The Ruins

Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse

Sherlock Gnomes

The Spiderwick Chronicles

Stardust

Super 8

10 Cloverfield Lane

Terminator 2: Judgment Day

Terminator Genisys

The Three Amigos

The Woman in Black

World War Z

World War Z (Extended Domestic Cut)

What’s available on Paramount+ September 20?

Pet Sematary (2019)

What’s coming to Shudder in September 2023?

Kill List
Image: IFC

What’s available on Shudder September 1?

Perpetrator

What’s available on Shudder September 4?

The Autopsy of Jane Doe

Relic

What’s available on Shudder September 8?

Blood Flower

What’s available on Shudder September 11?

Come True

The Hallow

What’s available on Shudder September 15?

Elevator Game

What’s available on Shudder September 18?

The Crescent

Kill List

What’s available on Shudder September 22?

The Angry Black Girl and Her Monster

What’s available on Shudder September 25?

The Djinn

The Vigil

What’s available on Shudder September 29?

Nightmare

What’s coming to Peacock in September 2023?

Frankenstein
Image: Universal

What’s available on Peacock September 1?

Amityville II: The Possession, 1982

Amityville 3-D, 1983

The Amityville Harvest, 2020

The Amityville Moon, 2021

Amityville: The Awakening, 2022

Amityville Uprising, 2022

The Bad Guys, 2022

Billy Madison, 1995

The Birds, 1963

The Bone Collector, 1998

Bride of Chucky, 1998

Bruce Almighty, 2003

Candyman, 1992

Casper, 1995

Casper: A Spirited Beginning, 1997

Casper’s Scare School, 2006

Chicken Run, 2000

Child’s Play 2, 1990

Child’s Play 3, 1991

Conan the Barbarian, 2011

Cult of Chucky, 2017

Curse of Chucky, 2013

Dawn of the Dead, 2004

The Dead Don’t Die, 2019

Dead Silence, 2007

Desperado, 1995

Despicable Me 3, 2017

Dracula, 1979

The Expendables, 2010

The Expendables 2, 2012

The Expendables 3, 2014

The Frighteners, 1996

Get Out, 2017

Ghostbusters, 1984

Ghostbusters II, 1989

The Grudge 2, 2006

The Grudge 3, 2009

Halloween II, 1981

Halloween III: Season of the Witch, 1982

Halloween, 2018

Happy Death Day 2U, 2019

Hollow Man, 2000

Hollow Man 2, 2006

Hypnotic, 2023

Insidious: Chapter 3, 2015

John Wick, 2014

John Wick: Chapter 2, 2017

John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum, 2019

Land of the Dead, 2005

The Last Exorcism, 2010

The Legend of Zorro, 2005

Machete, 2010

Madagascar, 2005

Marnie, 1964

The Mask of Zorro, 1998

The Matrix, 1999

The Matrix Reloaded, 2003

The Matrix Revolutions, 2003

The Matrix Resurrections, 2021

The Mummy, 1999

The Mummy Returns, 2001

Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor, 2008

The Mummy, 2017

The Other Guys, 2010

The People Under the Stairs, 1991

Prince of Darkness, 1987

Psycho, 1960

Psycho II, 1983

Psycho III, 1986

Psycho, 1998

The Purge: Anarchy, 2014

The Rundown, 2003

Salt, 2010

Saw, 2004

Saw 2, 2005

Saw 3, 2006

Saw 4, 2007

Saw 5, 2008

Saw 6, 2009

Saw: The Final Chapter, 2010

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark, 2019

The Scorpion King, 2002

The Serpent and the Rainbow, 1987

Seed of Chucky, 2004

Shadow of a Doubt, 1943

Shocker, 1989

The Skeleton Key, 2005

Slither, 2006

Tales from the Crypt: Demon Knight, 1995

Tales from the Crypt: Bordello of Blood, 1996

Tales From the Hood, 1995

Tales From the Hood 2, 2018

The Tale of Despereaux, 2008

Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Next Generation, 1995

They Live, 1988

The Thing, 2011

The Thing, 1982

Us, 2019

Videodrome, 1983

The Visit, 2015

Village of the Damned, 1995

The Wolfman, 2010

What’s available on Peacock September 15?

Bride of Frankenstein, 1935

The Creature Walks Among Us, 1956

Curse of the Werewolf, 1961

Dr. Cyclops, 1940

Dracula’s Daughter, 1936

The Evil of Frankenstein, 1964

Fast & Furious 6, 2013

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, 2019

Fast X, 2023

The Fate of the Furious, 2017

Frankenstein Meets the Wolfman, 1943

Frankenstein, 1931

The Invisible Man Returns, 1940

The Invisible Man’s Revenge, 1944

The Invisible Woman, 1940

It Came from Outer Space, 1953

The Mummy’s Curse, 1944

The Mummy’s Ghost, 1944

The Mummy’s Hand, 1940

The Mummy’s Tomb, 1942

Night Monster, 1942

Phantom of the Opera, 1943

Phantom of the Opera, 1962

The Raven, 1935

What’s available on Peacock September 17?

Sing, 2016

What’s available on Peacock September 19?

The Lego Batman Movie, 2017

What’s available on Peacock September 22?

The Continental: From the World of John Wick, Night 1 (Peacock Original)

