Bird Box Barcelona Brings Blind Terror to Spain

Is a European post-apocalypse the big new fad? Case in point: The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon will bring the character to meet the zombies of France. Now, Bird Box Barcelona wants to bring the series’ mysterious, suicide-inducing entities to Spain, and its first trailer is here.



Full disclosure: I’m not up on my Bird Box, so I’m not exactly sure what the deal is here other than the premise that people tend to go insane whenever they see these things, hence why (most) people in this first are wearing blindfolds. I don’t know how informative this brief, official summary of the movie will help, but here it is, followed by the trailer:

“After a mysterious force decimates the world’s population, Sebastian must navigate his own survival journey through the desolate streets of Barcelona. As he forms uneasy alliances with other survivors and they try to escape the city, an unexpected and even more sinister threat grows.”

Bird Box Barcelona | Official Trailer | Netflix

Given the miseries upon miseries heaped on the original film’s lead character (played by Sandra Bullock), I would be shocked if Bird Box Barcelona will inflict any less cruelty upon its characters. played by Mario Casas, Georgina Campbell, Alejandra Howard, Naila Schuberth, Diego Calva, and more. I mean, we’re definitely going to get to watch the Bird Boxian apocalypse happen over in Spain, and all the horror that ensues.

Advertisement

It’s not my bag—er, box—but the original film was Netflix’s most-watched movie when it was released in 2018, and seen by 45 million people upon its first week of release, at least according to Netflix. So I suspect Bird Box Barcelona will do just fine without me when it premieres on July 14.

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.

