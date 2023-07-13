After making its debut at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year—read io9's review here—director and co-writer Laura Moss’ Birth/Rebirth arrives in theaters next month. It’s a sci-fi horror tale about two very different women who realize they have a particularly grim fascination in common.



A new trailer is here to warn you about tampering with the laws of nature, no matter how much you want to try to bend them to your will. Check it out!

birth/rebirth - Official Trailer | HD | IFC Films

Here’s the official synopsis: “Rose (Marin Ireland) is a pathologist who prefers working with corpses over social interaction. She also has an obsession—the reanimation of the dead. Celie (Judy Reyes) is a maternity nurse who has built her life around her bouncy, chatterbox six-year-old daughter, Lila (A.J. Lister). When one tragic night, Lila suddenly falls ill and dies, the two women’s worlds crash into each other. They embark on a dark path of no return where they will be forced to confront how far they are willing to go to protect what they hold most dear.”

Reyes is excellent as a mother whose grief causes her to go to shocking extremes; Ireland is similarly outstanding as a sort of Herbert West type— if West started giving birth to his own experiments, that is. Birth/Rebirth arrives in theaters August 18.

