Black Panther Video Game Coming From EA's Cliffhanger Games

EA announced today that Cliffhanger Games, a new triple-A studio based in Seattle, is working on a previously-reported Black Panther game. Cliffhanger Games is helmed by Kevin Stephens, who was previously at Monolith Productions and is credited on numerous titles, including Middle-earth: Shadow of War and Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor. The team at Cliffhanger is reportedly made up of folks who have worked on many huge franchises and games. As players take on the mantle of the Black Panther, they will explore an “expansive and reactive world.”

“We’re dedicated to delivering fans a definitive and authentic Black Panther experience, giving them more agency and control over their narrative than they have ever experienced in a story-driven video game,” Stephens said in the press release. “Wakanda is a rich Superhero sandbox, and our mission is to develop an epic world for players who love Black Panther and want to explore the world of Wakanda as much as we do.”

They will be collaborating with Marvel to make sure that Wakanda and Black Panther are crafted with a meticulous precision and detail so that players can fully inhabit the world. Cliffhanger Games is in very early development with this title, and is still hiring to fill out its staff.

This game has nothing to do with the other previously announced Black Panther game, which will follow Azzuri—T’Challa’s grandfather—as he and Steven Rogers fight Nazis during World War 2. It’s interesting to note that the Black Panther game announced does not state the name of just who will actually be the Black Panther—T’Challa and Shuri’s names are both missing, from the announcement, so it’s unclear if you will play as either one of them or that this game might create a completely new character to take on the mantle.

Read the full announcement on EA and Marvel’s sites.

