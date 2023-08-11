Blue Beetle Reactions Blast Low Expectations With Resounding Praise

Social reactions for Blue Beetle buzz with excitement, marking an auspicious future for DC Studios’ clean cinematic start for its upcoming James Gunn and Peter Safran- led superhero slate.



From director Angel Manuel Soto (Charm City Kings) and starring Cobra Kai breakout Xolo Maridueña, the film follows the origin story of Jaime Reyes as the titular Blue Beetle. Based on the iteration of the hero created in 2006 by Keith Giffen, John Rogers, and Cully Hamner, Blue Beetle centers on Reyes’ discovery of an ancient relic called the Scarab, which chooses him to don it s super futuristic alien biotech suit of armor. Along with his family, new friends and new enemies Jaime finds out just what it means to rise up and protect, those who matter most, no matter the well-deserved attention he gets as the superhero Blue Beetle.

Critics and pop culture commentators are raving about the film, which blasts into theaters on August 18 . Here are some thoughts from around the web starting with our own at io9!

This roundup, which includes reactions for major studio projects, was published during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of writers and actors currently on strike, the films and TV celebrated here by fans wouldn’t exist.

Blue Beetle opens in theaters on August 18.

