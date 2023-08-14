Bob Hoskins and John Leguizamo's Super Mario Bros. Movie Returns

The 1993 adaptation of Nintendo’s Super Mario Bros. video game franchise is a nostalgia sucker punch, and to celebrate it s 4K restoration, there’s a planned run to showcase the film in theaters.



According to Crunchyroll, the Bob Hoskins and John Leguizamo starring live-action feature will be in theaters for it s 30th anniversary. But yes, there’s a catch—it will only screen in Japan starting September 15 . Whomp, whomp... or rather, drrrupp do-do-do-do-do-do for those of us in the states. With the smash success of Universal and Illumination’s The Super Mario Bros. Movie, we hope that there will be a special run of the original feature that brought the Mario Bros. to the big screen for the first time.

Advertisement

Sure, it offered quite a spin on the material by not taking place in the Mushroom Kingdom, but rather an alt- universe Manhattan called Dinohattan, where the duo had to save Princess Daisy (Samantha Mathis) from President Koopa (Dennis Hopper). Man, the ‘90s were a strange time— some of my earliest memories were of this film and the shrunken dino-headed suit. P ure nightmare fuel, but practical effects magic!

Do you long to see a global roll out of the Super Mario Bros. movie in 4K hit your neck of the woods? Let us know in the comments below. Super Mario Bros. will hit theaters only in Japan (sigh ) starting September 15.

Advertisement Advertisement

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.