On Thanksgiving night, a group of weary toy-store employees pulls up to work, anticipating an unruly, door-busting crowd who’ll arrive in the wee hours for a frenzy of Black Friday shopping. What they’re not expecting is an alien invasion that turns all those would-be customers into a hungry mob of an entirely different persuasion. Good thing Bruce Campbell—who knows a thing or two about fighting evil in a retail environment—is the store manager!

The new trailer for horror-comedy Black Friday—directed by Casey Tebo and written by Andy Greskoviak—has just arrived, and it looks like a lot of fun. While it may feel too early to get into the holiday spirit, there’s enough horror present that it still feels more than Halloween-season appropriate. Check it out!

Here’s the official synopsis for Black Friday: “On Thanksgiving night, a group of disgruntled toy store employees begrudgingly arrive for work to open the store at midnight for the busiest shopping day of the year. Meanwhile, an alien parasite crashes to Earth in a meteor. This group of misfits led by store manager Jonathan (Bruce Campbell) and longtime employee Ken (Devon Sawa) soon find themselves battling against hordes of holiday shoppers who have been turned into monstrous creatures hellbent on a murderous rampage on Black Friday.” As if Black Friday shopping wasn’t treacherous enough already!

In addition to Evil Dead legend Campbell and Chucky star Sawa, the cast includes Michael Jai White (Spawn), Ivana Baquero (Pan’s Labyrinth), Ryan Lee (Super 8), and Stephen Peck. The music is by Fall Out Boy’s Patrick Stump. You can catch Black Friday in theaters on November 19, and on demand starting November 23.

