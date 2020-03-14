Can't Pay Your Apple Card Bill This Month? Apple Says Don't Sweat It

Image : Apple

Apple has announced a “Customer Assistance Program” for its credit card aimed at helping those affected by the ongoing global coronavirus pandemic who may be struggling to make this month’s payment. An Apple spokesperson confirmed the news with Gizmodo via email Saturday after reports began circulating among Apple Card users on Reddit, as first spotted by MacRumors.



“We understand that the rapidly-evolving COVID-19 situation poses unique challenges for everyone and some customers may have difficulty making their monthly payments,” the statement reads. “Apple Card is committed to helping you lead a healthier financial life.”



Advertisement

The program voids interest charges for enrolled customers if they’re unable to make their March payment. To sign up, iOS users should contact Apple Card support via Messages and send the phrase: “I would like to enroll in the Customer Assistance Program.” Confirmation emails should roll out within a few days, according to Apple.

Advertisement

It’s a genuinely considerate life raft to extend amid an outbreak, which was recently upgraded to a national crisis in America, that’s left millions financially unstable as they may not have adequate access to employee benefits like sick leave or be able to work from home. Gig economy workers have found their jobs to be especially vulnerable to the continuing spread of COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by this novel coronavirus, resulting in companies like Uber and Lyft finally caving to public pressure and offering paid sick leave (as they should have from the beginning).

In the same vein as Apple, several major U.S. internet providers like Comcast, AT&T, and Verizon have also agreed to waive late fees and won’t cancel anyone’s internet service for the next 60 days for non-payment reasons.

Advertisement

Isn’t it heartwarming when tech companies treat their customers like actual people? Instead of money-spitting consumer machines unaffected by the world around them? You love to see it.