Chad Stahleski Teases His Highlander Reboot

The Alien TV series has paused production. Ahsoka’s credits sequence teases some mystery new planets. Another day, another creepy American Horror Story poster. Plus, get a look at what’s coming on the What We Do In The Shadows season finale. Spoilers, away!

Highlander

Appearing as a guest on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Chad Stahleski suggested his Highlander reboot will be a prequel inspired by the best bits of all three 1990's TV shows.

I think we have some very good elements now. The trick is when you have the tagline ‘there can only be one’, you can’t just kill everybody the first time. I’ll say it for you first, our story engages a lot of the same characters and stuff like that, but we’ve also brought in elements of all the TV shows, and we’re trying to do a bit of a prequel, a setup to The Gathering, so we have room to grow the property.

The Canterville Ghost

Deadline reports Shout! Studios and Blue Fox Entertainment have acquired the distribution rights to an animated adaptation of Oscar Wilde’s The Canterville Ghost with plans for a theatrical release this Halloween. Starring the voices of Stephen Fry, Hugh Laurie, Freddie Highmore, Emily Carey, David Harewood, Meera Syal, Miranda Hart, Toby Jones and Imelda Staunton, the story follows the titular ghost who, so far, has been “haunting the grounds of Canterville Chase successfully for over 300 years” until “he meets his match when he tries to scare out the new arrivals.”

Family Switch

Entertainment Weekly has released two images from Family Switch, McG’s upcoming body-swap comedy at Netflix starring Jennifer Garner, Ed Helms and Emma Myers.

A Haunting in Venice

Michelle Yeoh leads a seance in a new clip from Kenneth Branagh’s A Haunting in Venice.

A Haunting In Venice | Listening | In Theaters Sept 15

Alien: The Series

According to Comic Book, production has ceased on FX’s Alien television series in light of the the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike.

Star Wars: Ahsoka

The star map from the closing credits of Ahsoka has been translated and appears to introduce three new planets to the Star Wars universe: Odyn, Ierne, and “?onna.”

Obliterated

Netflix has also released a handful of images from Obliterated, its new series starring Nick Zano and Shelly Hennig as members of an elite special forces team who must overcome their hangovers — in real time — to defuse the bomb they thought they’d already dealt with.

American Horror Story: Delicate

Bloody-Disgusting has a poster of Emma Roberts vomiting a spider into Kim Kardashian’s mouth to promote the new season of American Horror Story.

What We Do in the Shadows

Finally, the housemates are invited to the home of a “mysterious, illustrious vampire” in the trailer for this week’s hour-long season finale.

What We Do in the Shadows | Season 5 Finale Trailer - A Weekend at Morrigan Manor | FX

