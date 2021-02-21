Check Out the Debris That Rained Down on a Colorado Suburb After a Plane's Engine Exploded

Pieces of an airplane engine from Flight 328 sit scattered in a neighborhood on February 20, 2021 in Broomfield, Colorado. Photo : Michael Ciaglo ( Getty Images )

On Saturday, residents of a Colorado suburb witnessed a scene straight out of a disaster movie: The sound of an explosion overhead followed by huge chunks of metal raining down from above.

Panicked, some worried their neighborhood might be under attack, others wondered if some kind of UFO had just crashed down to Earth, the Denver Post reports. In reality, it was United Airlines flight 328, a Boeing 777-200 that experienced engine failure shortly after taking off from Denver International Airport.

Terrifying as the situation was (a video purportedly taken on the plane shows the engine burst into flames), by some miracle no one seems to have gotten hurt. The plane’s pilots managed to safely land back at the airport, and local authorities in Broomfield, Colorado, a city about 30 miles to the west where debris from the plane lay scattered across several neighborhoods, said Saturday that no injuries have been reported so far.