America's Favorite Killer Doll to Take the Capitol In Chucky Season 3

Talk about a killer campaign. Chucky (Brad Dourif) takes the stage for a run—more like a run for the lives of his next victims— to tease whats next in Chucky Season 3.

The Universal Pictures icon’s show is set to return on not one, but three networks. So, if you’re scared of Chucky (like me) there’s going to be almost nowhere to hide from the pint-sized psychotic homicidal doll, he even has a huge presence on both coasts of Universal Studios Halloween Horror Nights. Starting October 4 fans—and those of us who should maybe overcome their childhood fear—can watch the Chucky series on SyFy, the USA Network or the next day on Peacock, ahead of its return for a third season.

Chucky Season 3: Coming October 4 | Chucky TV Series | SYFY & USA Network

Season 3 takes Chucky to Washington D.C. as he seeks revenge against those who keep foiling his plans, including Tiffany (voiced by Jennifer Tilly). To be real, we ’re always game for more Jennifer Tilly as she pulls double duty playing “herself” and the Tiffany doll. Here’s the new synopsis for the season:

Chucky is a continuation of the iconic film franchise chronicling the murderous escapades of the notorious killer doll. In the TV series, Chucky crosses paths with archenemies, old allies and new prey, as he seeks to inspire fear and mayhem wherever he goes. After his diabolical plan to invade America’s children’s hospitals was foiled in season one, Chucky now seeks revenge on those he holds responsible: surviving teens Jake (Zackary Arthur), Devon (Björgvin Arnarson) and Lexy (Alyvia Alyn Lind), along with his ex Tiffany (Jennifer Tilly), now his sworn enemy. Meanwhile, can “Jevon” make it as a couple in the face of adversity at their new Catholic school, not to mention a brand-new onslaught of terror from the demon doll?

For interactive fun those of you who want a direct line to Chucky’s campaign of mayhem can support the “good guy” doll and the upcoming season by texting ‘Chucky’ to 201-500-3347.

Chucky premieres October 4 on SyFy, USA Network with next day streaming on Peacock.

