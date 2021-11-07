We’ve not had Sontarans on Doctor Who for a little while, and even when we did, they were more of the comedy variety in the form of Strax rather than the menacing little ankle-biters-with-laser-guns they were when re-introduced with “The Sontaran Stratagem” and “The Poison Sky” over a decade ago. Now they’re back in action, let’s have a chat about all things for the glory of Sontar!
The sophomore episode of Doctor Who: Flux, aptly titled “War of the Sontarans,” dragged the Doctor, Yaz, and their unfortunate new best friend Dan from the end of the world and to the fronts of the Crimean War, as the armies of 19th-century humanity found themselves up against the technological might of the Sontaran Empire. Time’s been less kind to Who’s new take on the Sontarans from a visual standpoint—gone is the blue-toned army of their previous NuWho debut, replaced with a more classic-inspired silver and grey. And now, well... they do look wonderfully ugly instead of so pristine, don’t they? It really is harkening back to some of the Sontaran’s past aesthetics.
Let us know what you thought of “War of the Sontarans” in the comments below—and stay tuned for our regular Doctor Who recap tomorrow.
Read more from io9:
- This New Empire Strikes Back Set Footage Is the Best Thing You’ll See Today
- [Review] The Suicide Squad Is How You Pull Off a Spectacular Plan B
- 10 Great Doctor Who Moments From Jodie Whittaker’s 13th Doctor
- Comics, Contracts, and Covid: Inside the Scandal at Terrific Production
- The Mandalorian’s Pedro Pascal Says He Doesn’t Want to Take His Helmet Off Too Much
- Who’s Who in Netflix’s Cowboy Bebop
- DuckTales Has Blown My Dang Mind
- [Review] Shang-Chi Brings Compelling New Heroes and Awe-Inspiring Action to the MCU
- The Other History of the DC Universe’s John Ridley on Giving New Voices to Legacy Characters
- io9 Roundtable: We Need to Talk About Ready Player Two, Especially That Ending
- It’ll Cost $6,000 to Star Wars LARP With Your Family at Disney World
- [Review] Dune Is the Jaw-Dropping Sci-Fi Epic You’ve Been Waiting For
- Manga Legend Junji Ito Talks Making Horror, Adapting It, and Cats
- Hulu’s Animaniacs Reboot Is Nostalgic for All the Wrong Reasons
- The Many Looks of Ahsoka Tano
- Spider-Man’s Best Cartoons, Ranked
- [Review] Watching Halloween Kills Is Like Digging Your Fingers Into a Gaping Wound
Wondering where our RSS feed went? You can pick the new up one here.
DISCUSSION
I didn’t see it, but I like the more classic look. Did the Sontaran stick out his tongue at any point in time? That was a detail that was in the first appearance of a Sontaran. Got to the 2 minute mark :