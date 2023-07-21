Rejoice, Star Trek: Prodigy's Lost Episodes Are Available to Buy Again

When Paramount made the shocking decision to go back on a greenlight for season 2 and remove season 1 from its own streaming service, Prodigy suddenly and infamously became the first Star Trek show in a generation where episodes largely legally inaccessible to view in the United States. In a slight bit of good news today, that’s no longer the case.



At San Diego Comic-Con during, ironically, a panel intended to celebrate 50 years of Star Trek animation’s legacy since the release of the classic Star Trek The Animated Series, Paramount confirmed that episodes 11 through 20 of Prodigy season 1 would be, as previously reported, receiving a physical release on blu-ray and DVD on September 26. Also announced was that, as of today, the episodes will also be available to purchase digitally in the U.S.—which was previously the case in international markets, now bringing the U.S. to parity.

Trek fans may grumble that they now have to purchase what was, just a month ago, part and parcel of the Paramount+ subscription they paid for (and likely still are paying for , if they’re watching Strange New Worlds). B ut even though digital ownership is still largely imperceptible, the chance to have Prodigy’s first season available as a physical release is a damn sight better alternative than having episodes lost entirely in this era of tax-cut-driven streaming erasures.

Star Trek: Prodigy’s second season, which was in post-production for a release sometime later this year when Paramount+ reneged on its renewal, is currently being finished with the intent that CBS Studios can shop the series elsewhere.

