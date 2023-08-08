Get a Look Behind the Scenes of Schwarzenegger's Fantasy Classic Conan the Barbarian

Conan the Barbarian: The Official Story of the Film by John Walsh is in stores today.

By
Cheryl Eddy
Image: Conan Properties International LLC (“CPI”) CONAN, CONAN THE BARBARIAN and all related logos, characters, names, and distinctive likenesses thereof are trademarks or registered trademarks of CPI. ROBERT E. HOWARD is a trademark or registered trademark of Robert E. Howard Properties LLC.

Sword and sorcery epic Conan the Barbarian has become a cult classic for many reasons, including Arnold Schwarzenegger’s breakthrough performance as Robert E. Howard’s musclebound warrior and the movie’s Ron Cobb-designed, Frank Frazetta-inspired sets. (It also has some killer quotable lines.)

Out today, John Walsh’s Conan the Barbarian: The Official Story of the Film takes a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the 1982 fantasy favorite, directed by John Milius, who also co-wrote the script with Oliver Stone. According to publisher Titan Books, it’s “a lush hardback volume celebrating the cult-classic film with exclusive interviews, official behind the scenes imagery, [and] concept art for the production.” io9 is thrilled to have eight exclusive images to share from the book, which hits shelves today (order a copy here).

Scroll through—crush your enemies, see them driven before you, hear the lamentations of their women; you know the drill—to see them all!

Art by poster artist Renato Casaro

The orgy scene

“Mountain of power”

Director and co-writer John Milius with star Arnold Schwarzenegger

Bladesmith Jody Samson

Behind the scenes

Gerry Lopez (Subotai) and Arnold Schwarzenegger (Conan)

Arnold with the camera

