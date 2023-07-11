As a longtime reader of LySandra Vuong’s Covenant (as in, I have been reading religiously since the first episode was released in August 2020), I—and io9, by extension—am thrilled to show off the incredibly good, all-new cover for the graphic novel publication from Oni Press. The Webtoon has been one of the all-time most read comics, and the first of three volumes will be published in s pring 2024. The exclusive Oni Press cover is revealed below.

The series protagonist, Ezra, is a powerful exorcist with very little faith, who must protect humanity from the demonic forces suddenly appearing en masse. It’s an incredibly queer, slow- burn romance series that “explores religious faith, the weight of destiny, and what it means to be good in a world plagued by demons,” according to the press release.

“Covenant combines classic shounen manga tropes with fantasy Catholicism to tell an action-packed story in which angels talk to us and demons walk among us,” said LySandra Vuong in the press release. “Covenant is an unconventional comic. It’s supernatural, a little blasphemous, a little sexy, and unapologetically queer.

Vuong also noted that “A few years ago, in a time where many publishers still frowned upon manga-inspired art styles, I thought the only place for my story would be the wild west of webcomics, where all sorts of wacky and weird comics live. To see Covenant coming to print, to bookstores, to a physical format, with such an amazing publisher as Oni Press is beyond my wildest dreams.”



The first volume of the three-volume supernatural action webcomic collects episodes 1–18 of the hit Webtoon comic Covenant, reformatted to trade paperback size . Covenant will be available in stores April 24, 2024.



