It’s a scarily good time to be a fan of horror TV, with Chucky recently revealing its season three premiere date, and now Shudder’s Creepshow anthology series announcing its own return. Season four of Greg Nicotero’s George A. Romero-inspired series drops Friday, October 13 on Shudder and AMC+.

Even better news: the premiere will be a binge situation, with six episodes at once on the streamers; you can also watch new episodes each Friday at 10:00 p.m. ET on AMC’s linear channel. So far there’s no official list of episode descriptions or the cast, but the trailer shows off a familiar face or two:

Creepshow: Season 4's Terrifying Trailer 💀 Shudder

That sure looks like Ruth Codd—Anya from The Midnight Club—telling someone “These are the last moments of your life!”—and that is absolutely beloved cult-movie actor Tom Atkins (The Fog, Escape From New York, Halloween III: Season of the Witch, Night of the Creeps) confirming that “something beyond your comprehension” is going on.

Advertisement

Beyond that, there are monsters, ghosts, a lot of shrieks, what looks to be some kind of evil camera, and more—all in the vein of the pitch-black horror comedy with healthy sides of ooze fans have come to expect from Creepshow’s vintage comic book-inspired aesthetic. Horror movie fans always look forward to a Friday the 13th under any circumstances, but October’s now got even more going for it.

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.