Critical Role’s explosion in popularity has already brought with it spinoff series, an animated show, fiction and non-fiction books, and even more trinkets than you can shake a bag of holding at. But now its next major adventure is taking another big leap for the series—and starting off with a literal cinematic event.



Revealed in a new State of the Role video released today, the actual-play TTRPG series has announced that its third primary campaign—currently simply known as Campaign 3—will kick off on October 21. Critical Role regulars members Matthew Mercer, Ashley Johnson, Marisha Ray, Taliesin Jaffe, Travis Willingham, Sam Riegel, Laura Bailey, and Liam O’Brien will be along for the new series, as well as some currently unannounced new faces. Campaign 3 will be set after the events of the show’s second campaign, revolving around the adventuring group known as the Mighty Nein, as well as after the events of the recent spinoff series Exandria Unlimited, and follow an all-new cast of characters. No plot details were revealed, but the new adventure will “introduce a fresh band of adventurers coming together in Marquet,” a location within the fictional world of Exandria that Critical Role’s past stories have taken place in, and has since gone on to be expanded into its own tabletop settings for D&D and beyond.

To mark the launch of the new campaign however, Critical Role will also head to Cinemark theaters for a live event, with the first episode of the new campaign being streamed across Twitch, YouTube, and in select Cinemark locations in 20 cities across the U.S., letting fans experience the new introduction on the big screen instead of on their computers. Tickets and locations will be available to browse on Cinemark’s website, although given the fervor Critical Role inspires, you may want to get those initiative rolls off sharpish and head on over to book them.

Critical Role’s campaign 3 will kick off, in theaters or otherwise, on October 21, at 7 p.m. PT.

