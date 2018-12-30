Photo: David McNew (Getty)

A cyberattack affected newspapers across the country and delayed the Saturday editions of several prominent publications, the Los Angeles Times reported Saturday.



Malware affected the Tribune Publishing network and papers that share the same production platform, according to the Times, including its own paper and the San Diego Union-Tribune. The attack is believed to have originated outside the United States, the paper said, citing a source familiar with the matter.

A spokesperson for the Times told Gizmodo in a statement by email that the issue “has not been completely resolved yet.”

“The production systems outage was a software issue but impacted our ability to print on Friday,” the spokesperson said. “Some home-delivery subscribers received their newspapers on time yesterday, many received them late. The presses ran on schedule and papers were being delivered as usual today. Subscribers whose papers weren’t delivered yesterday should have received Saturday’s issue with today’s.”

The West Coast editions of the New York Times and Wall Street Journal were also impacted, as they are produced by the Los Angeles Times printing facility, the Times reported.

Patrick Soon-Shiong purchased the Times and its sister publication the San Diego Union-Tribune from Tribune Publishing earlier this year in a $500 million deal. But according to the Times, the companies still share some software and systems.



“Tribune Publishing’s printing and delivery was on schedule today and we continue to work through the systems issues which are not yet completely resolved,” Marisa Kollias, the VP of Communications and Public Relations at Tribune Publishing, told Gizmodo in a statement by email on Sunday.

Tribune Publishing owns newspapers that include the Chicago Tribune, the South Florida Sun-Sentinel, the New York Daily News, and the Baltimore Sun, among others. Kollias told the Times: “Every market across the company was impacted.”



Update 12/30/18 2:44 p.m. ET: Added comment from Tribune Publishing.



