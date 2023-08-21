David Tennant Teases How Different His Return to Doctor Who Is

Could a fifth Thor movie really be on the way? Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures is getting ready to celebrate Life Day. Al Gore strikes back in new Futurama pics. Plus, what’s coming on Riverdale’s final episode. To me, my spoilers!

Thor 5

According to alleged entertainment insider MyTimeToShineHello, Marvel Studios is moving forward with a fifth Thor movie, after all.

AGGRO DR1FT

A second, striking image from AGGRO DR1FT, Harmony Korine’s action film shot entirely in infrared, has made its way online.

Minore

A music group, a sailor, a bodybuilder and a granny must save a Greek seaside port from tentacle monsters in the trailer for Minore staring Davide Tucci, Daphne Alexander, Nicolas Bravos, Constantin Symsiris, Christos Callow, Efi Papatheodorou and Igor Górewicza.

Exclusive MINORE Trailer

Five Nights at Freddy’s

Universal has also released a new trailer for its long-awaited Five Nights at Freddy’s movie.

Five Nights At Freddy’s – FULL FINAL TRAILER (2023) Universal Pictures

Doctor Who

According to David Tennant in the latest issue of Doctor Who Magazine (via Radio Times), the Fourteenth Doctor will “not necessarily” be “the same” character as the Tenth Doctor in the upcoming 60th anniversary specials.

The Doctor’s been three different people in the meantime, so I’m not necessarily the same version of the Doctor that I was before. I’m not the Tenth Doctor now, I’m the Fourteenth. Well, strictly speaking we don’t know what the actual number is anymore, do we?

Relatedly, the official Doctor Who Twitter page has released a new image of the Fourteenth Doctor “springing into action” as he halts oncoming traffic.

One Piece

Netflix has released the opening theme music from its live-action One Piece series alongside our first look at Craig Fairbrass as Chef Zeff.

Wealth Fame Power | One Piece | Official Soundtrack | Netflix

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures

According to StarWars.com, the November 8 episode of Young Jedi Adventures will be a Life Day special set on the Wookie homeworld, Kashyyyk.

Archer

Barry returns in the synopsis for “Chill Barry,” the fourth episode of Archer’s final season.

Barry’s back, but will he give the gang the cold shoulder in their quest to put Other Barry on ice? Written by Mark Ganek.

Futurama

Spoiler TV has images from “Related to Items You’ve Viewed,” this week’s Amazon-inspired episode of Futurama. Click through to see the rest.

Bender uncovers the mysteries of the vast Momazon corporation.

Riverdale

Elsewhere, TV Insider has photos of the whole Archie gang as they appear in “Goodbye, Riverdale” — this week’s series’ finale. More at the link.

Tiny Toons Looniversity

Cartoon Network has another trailer for its upcoming Tiny Toons revival premiering this September 9.

Tiny Toons Looniversity 🐰✏️ Trailer | Cartoon Network

Star Wars: Ahsoka

Finally, the mysterious Inquisitor, Marrok, answers our heroes’ twin lightsabers with a double-bladed variant of his own in a new clip from Star Wars: Ahsoka.

Dual Lightsaber | Ahsoka | Disney+

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.