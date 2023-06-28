What would San Diego Comic-Con be without big showings from the biggest companies in the world of comics? While we recently learned that Marvel Studios, the film and TV arm of Marvel, will only have a presence on the convention floor— we now know that DC Comics will have a huge overall presence across the convention.

DC will hold the world premiere screening of its upcoming animated film Justice League: Warworld; a new upcoming documentary, Superpowered: The DC Story, will also screen; plus there are plenty of TV and comic book- centric panels happening along with a whole new booth on the convention floor. The one big part of DC that isn’t (at least not yet) mentioned is DC Films, le d by James Gunn and Peter Safran. T here’s a chance that could change in the weeks leading up to the event, which takes place July 20 -23.

Advertisement

You can read about all the merchandise and signings that will be happening at the DC booth at this link; below, you can read about all the DC panels announced so far.

DC Panels on Thursday July 20

10:30-11:30am. Building the DC Universe on WEBTOON - Marie Javins (DC Editor-in-Chief), David Lee (VP of content for WEBTOON), CRC Payne (Batman: Wayne Family Adventures), Manou Azumi (Vixen: NYC), Patrick Young (Red Hood), and moderator Rosie Knight (Den of Geek) discuss bringing classic DC Super Heroes to WEBTOON. Room 4

Advertisement Advertisement

11:00-12:30pm. Max Original Animation Presents - Join Max Original Animation for a celebration of new and returning animated series including an expansion in the “Adventure Time’’ universe, ADVENTURE TIME: FIONNA & CAKE; a new animated series YOUNG LOVE, based on the characters from Matthew A. Cherry and Sony Pictures Animation’s Oscar-winning animated short, “Hair Love”; and a preview of the upcoming fourth season for the fan-favorite HARLEY QUINN . The panel will feature exclusive sneak peeks, surprise guests, and more that you won’t want to miss! The panel will be moderated by Damian Holbrook (TV Guide Magazine). Ballroom 20

11:30-12:30pm. Between Two Toms - DC’s Tom King (Wonder Woman) and Tom Taylor (Titans) are kicking off San Diego Comic-Con together by discussing comics, and more. Celebrity guests between the Toms this year will include Nicola Scott (Titans) and Mitch Gerads (Batman: The Brave and the Bold). Room 6DE

Advertisement

12:45-1:45pm. Gotham City - Whether it’s in the past, present, or future, Gotham City has been the backdrop for some of the greatest stories in DC history featuring Batman, his allies and his foes. Join DC storytellers Tom King, Tini Howard, Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing, Ram V, Belén Ortega, and a surprise guest or two to find out what’s to come for t he Dark Knight and the other Super Heroes and Super-Villains that make Gotham City the place to be in the DCU! Room 6DE

DC Panels on Friday July 21

12:30-1:30pm. Dawn of DC - With epic new storylines, over 20 exciting new titles, superstar creative teams, and villains that have pushed the Super Heroes beyond their limits in bold adventures, the “Dawn of DC” has been in full swing all year. Hear directly from some of the superstar writers and artists behind your favorite stories, including Ram V. (Detective Comics), Joshua Williamson (Batman & Robin), Nicola Scott (Titans), Tom King (Wonder Woman), Joanne Starer (Fire and Ice), Josh Trujilo (Blue Beetle), and Tom Taylor (Titans). Room 6DE

Advertisement

1:45-2:45pm. Dawn of DC: Knight Terrors - It’s not all just a dream! The next chapter of “Dawn of DC” is here and Knight Terrors architect Joshua Williamson (Knight Terrors) with special guests Jeremy Adams (Knight Terrors: Green Lantern), Dennis Culver (Knight Terrors: Zatanna), and more preview what haunts the dreams of DC Super Heroes and Super-Villains. Room 6DE.

6:00-7:00pm. Jim Lee & Friends - Jim Lee (DC President, Publisher and Chief Creative Officer) is on hand to bring out a few of his friends for discussions and reveals that will have everyone talking long after the Con is over! You won’t want to miss this. Room 6A

Advertisement

9:00-11:00pm. Justice League: Warworld - Be among the first fans to see Warner Bros. Animation’s all-new, feature-length film “Justice League: Warworld” at this World Premiere screening. In this R-rated film, DC’s Batman, Wonder Woman, and Superman find themselves in mysterious lands and precarious circumstances with no memory of how they arrived there and only vague recollections of their true selves. There will also be a panel discussion in addition to the World Premiere screening. “Justice League: Warworld” will be available to own on Digital, 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray on July 25, 2023. Ballroom 20

DC Panels on Saturday July 22 (so far)

12:30-1:30pm. The World of Metropolis - Superman isn’t the only force to be reckoned with in Metropolis. The top comic book writers and artists working on stories in the City of Tomorrow, including Joshua Williamson (Superman), Sina Grace (Superman: The Harvests of Youth), Phillip Kennedy Johnson ( Action Comics), and a few more surprise guests, provide exclusive details on what fans can expect in some of the most action-packed comics. Room 6DE

Advertisement

DC Panels on Sunday July 23

11:15-12:15pm. DC Books for Young Readers - DC showcases some of the creators behind the publisher’s popular middle-grade and young adult graphic novels, with exciting announcements about titles arriving soon! Star writers and artists will be discussing their projects, including Nicole Maines (Bad Dream: A Dreamer Story), Sina Grace (Superman: The Harvests of Youth), Penelope and Jerry Gaylord (Diana and the Hero’s Journey; Clark & Lex), Jeffrey Brown (Batman and Robin and Howard), and Jim Benton (Fann Club: Batman Squad), with a surprise guest. Room 6DE

Advertisement

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.