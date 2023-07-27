DC Studios' Blue Beetle Merch Teases Ancient Powers and Superhero Action

Movies

Get a first look at the toy and fashion collections inspired by the Warner Bros. film arriving August 18.

By
Sabina Graves
Blue Beetle logo
Image: Warner Bros. Discovery Global Brands & Experiences

Prepare yourselves for the power of the Scarab: in just a few weeks, DC Studios will see a newcomer arrive on the big screen in the form of fan-favorite comic book superhero Blue Beetle.

The upcoming live-action advenuture introduces Cobra Kai’s Xolo Maridueña as Jaime Reyes, a young man who finds himself wrapped up in ancient powers to save the world as the Blue Beetle. Warner Bros. Pictures has released first looks at Blue Beetle merchandise drops from Funko, McFarlane Toys, and DC Shop ahead of the film’s August 18 opening.

Blue Beetle x Funko

Blue Beetle x Funko

Image for article titled DC Studios&#39; Blue Beetle Merch Teases Ancient Powers and Superhero Action
Image: Warner Bros. Discovery Global Brands & Experiences
Blue Beetle x Funko

Blue Beetle x Funko

Image for article titled DC Studios&#39; Blue Beetle Merch Teases Ancient Powers and Superhero Action
Image: Warner Bros. Discovery Global Brands & Experiences
Blue Beetle x Funko

Blue Beetle x Funko

Image for article titled DC Studios&#39; Blue Beetle Merch Teases Ancient Powers and Superhero Action
Image: Warner Bros. Discovery Global Brands & Experiences
Blue Beetle x Funko

Blue Beetle x Funko

Image for article titled DC Studios&#39; Blue Beetle Merch Teases Ancient Powers and Superhero Action
Image: Warner Bros. Discovery Global Brands & Experiences
Blue Beetle x Funko

Blue Beetle x Funko

Image for article titled DC Studios&#39; Blue Beetle Merch Teases Ancient Powers and Superhero Action
Image: Warner Bros. Discovery Global Brands & Experiences
Blue Beetle x Funko

Blue Beetle x Funko

Image for article titled DC Studios&#39; Blue Beetle Merch Teases Ancient Powers and Superhero Action
Image: Warner Bros. Discovery Global Brands & Experiences
Blue Beetle x Funko

Blue Beetle x Funko

Image for article titled DC Studios&#39; Blue Beetle Merch Teases Ancient Powers and Superhero Action
Image: Warner Bros. Discovery Global Brands & Experiences
Blue Beetle x Funko

Blue Beetle x Funko

Image for article titled DC Studios&#39; Blue Beetle Merch Teases Ancient Powers and Superhero Action
Image: Warner Bros. Discovery Global Brands & Experiences
Blue Beetle x Funko

Blue Beetle x Funko

Image for article titled DC Studios&#39; Blue Beetle Merch Teases Ancient Powers and Superhero Action
Image: Warner Bros. Discovery Global Brands & Experiences
Blue Beetle x Funko

Blue Beetle x Funko

Image for article titled DC Studios&#39; Blue Beetle Merch Teases Ancient Powers and Superhero Action
Image: Warner Bros. Discovery Global Brands & Experiences
Blue Beetle x Funko

Blue Beetle x Funko

Image for article titled DC Studios&#39; Blue Beetle Merch Teases Ancient Powers and Superhero Action
Image: Warner Bros. Discovery Global Brands & Experiences
Blue Beetle x Funko

Blue Beetle x Funko

Image for article titled DC Studios&#39; Blue Beetle Merch Teases Ancient Powers and Superhero Action
Image: Warner Bros. Discovery Global Brands & Experiences
Blue Beetle x Funko

Blue Beetle x Funko

Image for article titled DC Studios&#39; Blue Beetle Merch Teases Ancient Powers and Superhero Action
Image: Warner Bros. Discovery Global Brands & Experiences
Blue Beetle x Funko

Blue Beetle x Funko

Image for article titled DC Studios&#39; Blue Beetle Merch Teases Ancient Powers and Superhero Action
Image: Warner Bros. Discovery Global Brands & Experiences
Blue Beetle x Build-A-Bear

Blue Beetle x Build-A-Bear

Image for article titled DC Studios&#39; Blue Beetle Merch Teases Ancient Powers and Superhero Action
Image: Warner Bros. Discovery Global Brands & Experiences
Blue Beetle x Comics on Coffee

Blue Beetle x Comics on Coffee

Image for article titled DC Studios&#39; Blue Beetle Merch Teases Ancient Powers and Superhero Action
Image: Warner Bros. Discovery Global Brands & Experiences
Blue Beetle x McFarlane

Blue Beetle x McFarlane

Image for article titled DC Studios&#39; Blue Beetle Merch Teases Ancient Powers and Superhero Action
Image: Warner Bros. Discovery Global Brands & Experiences
Blue Beetle x McFarlane

Blue Beetle x McFarlane

Image for article titled DC Studios&#39; Blue Beetle Merch Teases Ancient Powers and Superhero Action
Image: Warner Bros. Discovery Global Brands & Experiences
Blue Beetle x DC Shop

Blue Beetle x DC Shop

Image for article titled DC Studios&#39; Blue Beetle Merch Teases Ancient Powers and Superhero Action
Image: Warner Bros. Discovery Global Brands & Experiences
Blue Beetle x DC Shop

Blue Beetle x DC Shop

Image for article titled DC Studios&#39; Blue Beetle Merch Teases Ancient Powers and Superhero Action
Image: Warner Bros. Discovery Global Brands & Experiences
Blue Beetle x DC Shop

Blue Beetle x DC Shop

Image for article titled DC Studios&#39; Blue Beetle Merch Teases Ancient Powers and Superhero Action
Image: Warner Bros. Discovery Global Brands & Experiences
Blue Beetle x DC Shop

Blue Beetle x DC Shop

Image for article titled DC Studios&#39; Blue Beetle Merch Teases Ancient Powers and Superhero Action
Image: Warner Bros. Discovery Global Brands & Experiences
Blue Beetle x DC Shop

Blue Beetle x DC Shop

Image for article titled DC Studios&#39; Blue Beetle Merch Teases Ancient Powers and Superhero Action
Image: Warner Bros. Discovery Global Brands & Experiences
Blue Beetle x DC Shop

Blue Beetle x DC Shop

Image for article titled DC Studios&#39; Blue Beetle Merch Teases Ancient Powers and Superhero Action
Image: Warner Bros. Discovery Global Brands & Experiences
Blue Beetle x Spin Master

Blue Beetle x Spin Master

Image for article titled DC Studios&#39; Blue Beetle Merch Teases Ancient Powers and Superhero Action
Image: Warner Bros. Discovery Global Brands & Experiences
Blue Beetle x Spin Master

Blue Beetle x Spin Master

Image for article titled DC Studios&#39; Blue Beetle Merch Teases Ancient Powers and Superhero Action
Image: Warner Bros. Discovery Global Brands & Experiences
Blue Beetle x Spin Master

Blue Beetle x Spin Master

Image for article titled DC Studios&#39; Blue Beetle Merch Teases Ancient Powers and Superhero Action
Image: Warner Bros. Discovery Global Brands & Experiences



Blue Beetle x Spin Master

Blue Beetle x Spin Master

Image for article titled DC Studios&#39; Blue Beetle Merch Teases Ancient Powers and Superhero Action
Image: Warner Bros. Discovery Global Brands & Experiences
Blue Beetle x Spin Master

Blue Beetle x Spin Master

Image for article titled DC Studios&#39; Blue Beetle Merch Teases Ancient Powers and Superhero Action
Image: Warner Bros. Discovery Global Brands & Experiences
Blue Beetle x Spin Master

Blue Beetle x Spin Master

Image for article titled DC Studios&#39; Blue Beetle Merch Teases Ancient Powers and Superhero Action
Image: Warner Bros. Discovery Global Brands & Experiences
Blue Beetle x Spin Master

Blue Beetle x Spin Master

Image for article titled DC Studios&#39; Blue Beetle Merch Teases Ancient Powers and Superhero Action
Image: Warner Bros. Discovery Global Brands & Experiences
Blue Beetle x Spin Master

Blue Beetle x Spin Master

Image for article titled DC Studios&#39; Blue Beetle Merch Teases Ancient Powers and Superhero Action
Image: Warner Bros. Discovery Global Brands & Experiences
Blue Beetle x Spin Master

Blue Beetle x Spin Master

Image for article titled DC Studios&#39; Blue Beetle Merch Teases Ancient Powers and Superhero Action
Image: Warner Bros. Discovery Global Brands & Experiences
Blue Beetle x Spin Master

Blue Beetle x Spin Master

Image for article titled DC Studios&#39; Blue Beetle Merch Teases Ancient Powers and Superhero Action
Image: Warner Bros. Discovery Global Brands & Experiences
Blue Beetle x Snap

Blue Beetle x Snap

Image for article titled DC Studios&#39; Blue Beetle Merch Teases Ancient Powers and Superhero Action
Image: Warner Bros. Discovery Global Brands & Experiences
Blue Beetle x SalesOne

Blue Beetle x SalesOne

Image for article titled DC Studios&#39; Blue Beetle Merch Teases Ancient Powers and Superhero Action
Image: Warner Bros. Discovery Global Brands & Experiences

Blue Beetle opens in theaters August 18.

This roundup, which includes major studio IP, was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of writers and actors currently on strike, the films and TV covered here wouldn’t exist.

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what's next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.

