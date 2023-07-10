Now You Can See Deadpool 3's Wolverine Suit In 'Hugh Res'

After the internet fanboy’ed over Wolverine’s classic blue and yellow uniform, sneakily posted on both Ryan Reynolds’ and Hugh Jackman’s instagram accounts, the Twitter account for the Deadpool movie showed off the full BTS picture. And it is just as glorious as the short glimpse we got this morning.

Look at those mutton chops! That horrible haircut. Hugh-verine Jackman is back! Now, can we all collectively agree to stop talking about how Hugh Jackman is too tall to play Wolverine?

Honestly, considering how much of a prankster Ryan Reynolds seems to delight in playing, I wouldn’t be surprised if we got a shot of Wolverine in bed with a photo looking wistful. Or, even more likely, Deadpool in bed with a framed photo of Wolverine. Whoa. Double meta.

We’re also likely to get more X-Men involved in this production. Rumors of a massive return from the early 2000s movies include Famke Janssen’s Jean Grey, Halle Berry’s Storm, and my favorite worst boy trying to do his best, James Marsden’s Cyclops. Mister Reynolds, please. I want to see Marsden in blue and yellow tights with a half suspender wrap that leads to a strange yellow panty. Please consider this humble petition. Thank you.

