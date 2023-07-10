Deadpool 3 Gives Us a First Look at Wolverine's New Suit

The Purge creator James DeMonaco wants to bring back the TV show. Mattel wants to make a Gremlins-esque movie about the Boglins. Plus, what’s coming on Riverdale and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. Spoilers away!



Deadpool 3

On his Instagram stories, Ryan Reynolds dropped the first look at Hugh Jackman in costume as Wolverine.

Boglins: The Movie

In conversation with The New Yorker, Mattel Films’ Kevin McKeon revealed the company is planning to produce a film based on Boglins, its toy line of monstrous, fleshy hand puppets from the 1980 s.

We’re thinking Gremlins-ish, but with a twist [for our] big Halloween movie. We’ll get some tonal comps. We’ll build a deck. We’ll figure out what the over-all story could be.

Though no names are currently attached to the project, the magazine notes “numerous millennial directors and screenwriters [have] expressed interest in the property.”

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, Part II

During a recent interview with SFX Magazine (via Coming Soon), Mutant Mayhem director Jeff Rowe confirmed Shredder will likely appear in the film’s proposed sequel.

When you’ve grown and you’ve become confident as a teenager, to then go up against a foe that is three times scarier than anything you’ve ever seen before, that’s interesting and dramatic.

Hot Spot

Variety also reports Agnieszka Smoczyńska (The Lure) is attached to direct Hot Spot, a sci-fi/horror/mystery in which “a disillusioned private eye” named Djonny investigates “a murder at a refugee camp,” leading to a confrontation with “a cyber witch who takes control of his life.”

Bad CGI Gator

Elsewhere, Bloody-Disgusting has a poster for Bad CGI Gator, the latest tongue-in-cheek monster movie from Full Moon Features.

Wolf Hollow

A producer learns his new filming location is home to a den of werewolves in the trailer for Wolf Hollow, available on VOD this August 8.

WOLF HOLLOW - official trailer (2023)

The Shift

We also have a trailer for The Shift, “a modern day sci-fi story of faith that takes a lot of its cues from the Book of Job” starring Sean Astin, Neal McDonough, Elizabeth Tabish, Rose Reid and Kristoffer Polaha.

Official Theatrical Trailer | The Shift

The Purge

Speaking with Collider, The Purge creator James DeMonaco revealed he’s hoping to bring back Lena Heady for a potential third season of his canceled Purge TV series.

Absolutely. I always wanted to follow [the survivors of the first film] up. And listen, if the [writers] strike ends and we get a chance, there is talk of doing an interesting take on a TV show where I would be able to do that because we’d be able to explore very intimate Purge stories, but I don’t know if that’s true, but I hope. Lena’s character I always thought, way more than James, the Lena Headey character was questioning The Purge in a way that he wasn’t. He was just accepting the financial rewards of selling security systems. Lena always said she wanted to play it like she was dead inside, that the mere fact that The Purge existed had killed her soul.

Nancy Drew

Nancy Drew battles a Sin Eater in the synopsis for “The Mystery of the Stolen Soul,” her July 26 episode on The CW.

ROBIN GIVENS (RIVERDALE) DIRECTS – Nancy (Kennedy McMann) and the Drew Crew prepare to battle a Sin Eater. Robin Givens directed the episode written by Lisa Bao & Tiffany Patterson (#409). Original airdate 7/26/2023.

Riverdale

Meanwhile, Veronica screens an unspecified “stag film” at the Babylonium in the synopsis for “Stag,” the July 26 episode of Riverdale.

CURIOUS MINDS — Veronica (Camila Mendes) sets up a screening at the Babylonium after Julian (guest star Nicholas Barasch) gets his hands on a stag film and invites Archie (KJ Apa), Reggie (Charles Melton) and the guys over for a watch party. Betty (Lili Reinhart) unexpectedly reunites with Polly (guest star Tiera Skovbye) and learns about her sister’s new life in New York. Elsewhere, Jughead (Cole Sprouse) goes to war with Dr. Werthers (guest star Malcolm Stewart) over his censure of comic books. Madelaine Petsch, Madchen Amick, Casey Cott, Vanessa Morgan and Drew Ray Tanner also star. Rob Seidenglanz directed the episode written by Ryan Terrebonne (#716). Original airdate 7/26/2023.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

Finally, Spock and Chapel discover a rupture in spacetime in a clip from “The Crash,” this week’s episode of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.

Star Trek Strange New Worlds 2x05 Sneak Peek Clip 4K “The Crash” Teaser Trailer Promo Ready Room

