Deadpool 3 Halts Production Amid Actor's Strike

According to Variety, Deadpool 3—starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman—has stopped filming. While many other productions are expected to come to a halt by noon PT, July 14, this is the first major production to officially announce a shutdown. The SAG-AFTRA strike was announced yesterday at a press conference led by Fran Drescher and Duncan Crabtree-Ireland who iterated the problems faced by many actors working in Hollywood.
A lot of productions shut down or paused work during the writer’s strike, as actors, teamsters, and members of IATSE honored the picket lines that the WGA set up in order to disrupt the industry. Deadpool 3 had managed to avoid shutdown, but you can’t film an empty set.
We will keep track of industry shutdowns and affected movies, tv shows, and comic-con appearances as we hear about them. SAG-AFTRA released a full list of work that would not be allowed to continue under the strike (pursuant to the correct contract, there are some exceptions due to contract exclusions). The list of withheld work includes principal on-camera work, off-camera work like voice acting, background and stand-in work, fittings, wardrobe, makeup, and camera tests, auditions, and promotion.
- SAG-AFTRA Contract Expires; Negotiating Committee Recommends a Strike
- SAG-AFTRA Agrees to Federal Mediation, But Not to an Extension
- Hollywood Studios Discuss Bringing in Federal Negotiator to Avoid Actors’ Strike
- SAG-AFTRA Is Making Preparations to Strike
- Studios Barely Avoid SAG-AFTRA Strike by Extending Negotiation Date
- Directors Guild Makes New Deal with Studios, Despite Low Voter Turnout
- SAG-AFTRA Authorizes a Strike Ahead of Contract Negotiations
- The Writers Strike Has the Power and the Determination to Keep Going
- What a Writers’ Strike Means for Viewers at Home
- The Writers’ Strike’s Star Trek Picket Showed Solidarity Across Generations
- Hollywood Writers Strike Over Pay Disputes with Streaming Giants and AI Concerns
[Editor’s Note: This article is part of the developing story. The information cited on this page may change as the breaking story unfolds. Our writers and editors will be updating this article continuously as new information is released. Please check this page again in a few minutes to see the latest updates to the story. Alternatively, consider bookmarking this page or sign up for our newsletter to get the most up-to-date information regarding this topic.]
