Deadpool 3 Halts Production Amid Actor's Strike

According to Variety, Deadpool 3—starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman—has stopped filming. While many other productions are expected to come to a halt by noon PT, July 14, this is the first major production to officially announce a shutdown . The SAG-AFTRA strike was announced yesterday at a press conference led by Fran Drescher and Duncan Crabtree-Ireland who iterated the problems faced by many actors working in Hollywood.

A lot of productions shut down or paused work during the writer’s strike, as actors, teamsters, and members of IATSE honored the picket lines that the WGA set up in order to disrupt the industry. Deadpool 3 had managed to avoid shutdown, but you can’t film an empty set.

Advertisement

We will keep track of industry shutdowns and affected movies, tv shows, and comic-con appearances as we hear about them. SAG-AFTRA released a full list of work that would not be allowed to continue under the strike (pursuant to the correct contract, there are some exceptions due to contract exclusions). The list of withheld work includes principal on-camera work, off-camera work like voice acting, background and stand-in work, fittings, wardrobe, makeup, and camera tests, auditions, and promotion.

[Editor’s Note: This article is part of the developing story. The information cited on this page may change as the breaking story unfolds. Our writers and editors will be updating this article continuously as new information is released. Please check this page again in a few minutes to see the latest updates to the story. Alternatively, consider bookmarking this page or sign up for our newsletter to get the most up-to-date information regarding this topic.]

Advertisement Advertisement

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.