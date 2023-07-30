Send us a Tip!ShopSubscribe
The Future Is Here
We may earn a commission from links on this page
Search
Television

Digimon's First Movies and Season 2 Are Finally Coming to Blu-Ray

90s kids win again as the original Digidestined and their friends evolve to a new format.

By
Justin Carter
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Key art of Digimon Adventure 02 featuring the main Digidestined cast.
Image: Toei Animation

Bandai’s Digimon franchise is deeply beloved and hit at just the right time for kids who grew up in the 90s. But it’s one of those properties whose earlier installments have been difficult to get physical releases of for one (usually rights-related) issue or another. Fortunately, things are about to change, because several older Digimon media are making the jump to Blu-Ray.

Watch
I Gave Sam Altman a Copy of My Eyeballs | Future Tech
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Samsung Galaxy Fold 5: Hands-on First Impressions of Samsung's Big-Screen Flagship Foldable
Tuesday 7:24PM
Samsung Galaxy Flip 5: Hands-on First Impressions of Samsung's Pocket-Sized Folding Phone
Tuesday 5:23PM

As revealed during this weekend’s Otakon, Discotek acquired the licenses for both the English and Japanese versions of the anime’s second season, commonly known as Digimon Adventure 02. It’s the first time the season has has a Blu-Ray release, and it’s been upscaled in AstroRes, similar to how Discotek handled the first season. The English dub will have its own standalone release first, followed by a Japanese version later on, and they’ll both have different extras: the English Blu-Ray gets art galleries, while the Japanese version’s have yet to be finalized.

Advertisement

Along with Adventure 02, Discotek also plans on releasing an upscaled Blu-Ray for the first three Digimon films. Those movies—Digimon Adventure, Digimon Adventure: Our War Game!, and Digimon Hurricane Touchdown!—were stitched into a single entity that comprised what was known in 2000 as Digimon The Movie. The original Japanese dub for those three films will be intact, however the English dubs feature the still-living members of that original cast has been redone. For the roles that were recast entirely, Discotek explained it cast actors “based on energy, & giving a voice & vibe that fits what you heard almost 25 years ago.” Sound Cadence Studios, the agency handling the dubs, has handily provided the cast list for each of the three films.

Advertisement
Advertisement

As for the actual Digimon The Movie, that too is being remastered. Its English soundtrack will be the same as it was back in the day, however it won’t have the Angela Anaconda short that opened the movie. There aren’t set release dates for any of these Blu-Rays yet, but knowing they exist is exciting enough?

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.