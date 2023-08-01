Just as Futurama rises anew at Hulu, another Matt Groening creation is about to bid farewell. Netflix has announced the final season of Disenchantment will drop all 10 episodes on September 1. With this news comes a teaser recapping what’s happened so far in Dreamland—and what awaits Queen Bean and company in the show’s fifth installment.

Disenchantment: The Final Season | Official Teaser Trailer | Netflix

Five seasons isn’t a bad run for Disenchantment—don’t compare it to Groening’s most famous series; The Simpsons is about to kick off its 35th season, and that’s just freaky—and it’s come time to nudge the characters toward that “happily ever after” thing everyone’s always going on about.

Advertisement

Here’s a synopsis of season five: “It all endeth here. The misadventures of hard-hitting, hard-drinking Queen Bean, her feisty elf companion Elfo and her personal demon Luci culminate in an epic battle for Dreamland in the fifth and final installment of Matt Groening’s comedy fantasy series Disenchantment.

To save Dreamland from Queen Dagmar’s wicked rule, Bean must vanquish her mother and outrun a prophecy that foretells she will kill someone she loves. The stakes are as high as ever as our heroes face Satan, a headless corpse, an evil stientist and most terrifying of all- their true destiny.”

The voice cast includes Abbi Jacobson (Bean), Eric Andre (Luci), and Nat Faxon (Elfo), as well as John DiMaggio, Tress MacNeille, Richard Ayoade, Matt Berry, Noel Fielding, Meredith Hagner, David Herman, Sharon Horgan, Maurice LaMarche, Lucy Montgomery, and Billy West. Click through to see more season five images; the episodes arrive September 1 on Netflix.