After 100 days of the writers’ strike, and nearly a month of the actors’ strike, Disney has realized it needs writers and actors to celebrate the company’s 100 years, which were made possible by those very artists.



During the Disney Company’s quarterly earnings call on Wednesday, CEO Bob Iger seems to finally be singing a different tune from the position he took just a month ago. “It is my fervent hope that we quickly find solutions to the issues that have kept us apart these past few months,” Iger was quoted in Deadline as saying in reference to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. “And I am personally committed to achieve this result.” Great, so hopefully that means commitment to search within those deep pockets execs have thanks to their exorbitant salaries—which could equate a livable income to a wide percentage of employees with more than enough left over to still be stinkin’ rich.

Iger continued to affirm his change of conscience: “Nothing is more important to this company than its relationships with the creative community—that includes actors, writers, animators, directors, and producers. I have deep respect and appreciation for all those who are vital to the extraordinary creative engine that drives this company and our industry.” Respect is a big word the likes of Iger should really lean into with introspection, as writers and actors feel their work and identities endangered by the rise of AI tech which could wipe out vital lines of work.

The divide between long-term financial security and being out on the street after a health scare or unexpected loss of income has rarely felt more tenuous, and no one is feeling these 100 days more than the striking workers who are out in the sun picketing. Hopefully Iger means what he says, and other Hollywood execs will agree it’s time to open those checkbooks and sign fair agreements with the WGA and SAG-AFTRA. It’s time for Disney to get back to the real fight—squaring off with Governor DeSantis in Florida, whose threat to education and equality needs to be squashed down before it continues to spread outside of Florida—and do right by the creative people who helped the House of Mouse achieve 100 years in the first place.

