Send us a Tip!ShopSubscribe
The Future Is Here
We may earn a commission from links on this page
Search
Corporate Culture

Investors Sue Disney for Allegedly Being Sneaky About Streaming Costs

The company's current CEO Bob Iger and past CEO Bob Chapek are among the names listed in the complaint.

By
Cheryl Eddy
Comments (1)
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Bob Iger
Bob Iger attends an event on November 18, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.Photo: Rich Fury (Getty Images)

It’s a bad day to be named Bob and be a current or onetime CEO of Disney. As Deadline reports, Bob Iger and Bob Chapek are among the names attached to a lawsuit filed by investors “over the alleged sleight of hand accounting the company used to hide streaming losses.”

Watch
We Rode the New Disney Coaster Guardians of the Galaxy Cosmic Rewind
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Andor Episode 9 Review
November 3, 2022
Little Mermaid Director Rob Marshall on Handling the Music of a Disney Legend | io9 Interview
May 15, 2023

You can read the full report via Deadline here, but the upshot of the August 23 filing by Stourbridge Investments alleges “defendants engaged in a fraudulent scheme designed to hide the extent of Disney+ losses and to make the growth trajectory of Disney+ subscribers appear sustainable and 2024 Disney+ targets appear achievable when they were not.” This is not the first time these sorts of accusations have arisen; as the trade points out, “streaming costs and losses” factored into the chain of events that led to Bob Chapek’s ouster as CEO in late 2022, and pre-Chapek CEO Bob Iger’s return.

Advertisement

Stourbridge is asking Disney and the defendants named in the complaint, including Chapek and Iger, to “take all necessary actions to reform and improve its corporate governance and internal procedures to comply with applicable laws and to protect Disney and its shareholders from a repeat of the damaging events described herein.” According to Deadline, Disney’s latest quarterly report noted over $500 million in streaming losses, though—despite the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, which Iger has become the public face of on the corporate side—the company expects to “turn a profit in streaming by 2024.”

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.