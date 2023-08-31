More Disney Lorcana Stock Is on Its Way to Local Stores

The Disney Lorcana trading card game arrived with a massive splash at Gen Con this year, with people staying in line overnight to get booster packs. The high demand continued after the convention, and now a Ravensburger spokesperson tells io9 that “additional booster product” will be arriving at local gaming stores in October in the U.S. They expect more First Chapter product to be arriving in Europe and North America at the beginning of 2024.

The Ravensburger spokesperson shared with io9 that the company has been working “to get more [Disney Lorcana] product into the market to meet demand.” Likely influenced by the reports of the soaring resellers market on online shops like eBay and TCGPlayer, Ravensburger has begun efforts to reprint the First Chapter.

“Our goal is for fans to be able to purchase and enjoy the Disney Lorcana TCG product at the suggested retail price,” the spokesperson said, “and we will continue to take steps to ensure a level of availability and quality that keeps the market healthy for both collectors and players.”

Additionally, we know that the second chapter of Lorcana’s cards are slated to be released on December 1, 2023, which means that there’s going to be even more increased demand around Christmas time.



